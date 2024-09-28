Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following the theft of farming machinery from a property in Dungannon sometime overnight on Thursday, September 26th.

Inspector Hughes said: “It was reported to police that sometime between 8.00pm on Thursday and 7.00am on Friday, 27th September that entry had been gained to the property on Legilly Road and a top soil screener was taken.

“This is a large piece of machinery and would require a large vehicle to transport it. We would appeal for anyone who may have seen this item being towed away from the property, or drivers in the area between these times who may have footage which captured the machinery being driven away, to get in touch.

"We'd also urge anyone who is offered a trailer for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to the one reported stolen, or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch. This machinery has great value to the owner so anyone with information to help return it should call 101, quoting reference 499 of 27/09/24."

The top soil screener which was taken.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/