Winners of Armagh NW UFU 2023 Silage Competition received their awards this month.

Armagh NW UFU group silage competition
Masons Animal Feeds (MAF) have taken over from Tom Cornett in the sponsorship of the Dairy Class due to Tom’s retirement.
Tom kindly sponsored the competition from its inception in 1994 and the Group would like to publicly thank him for his involvement over the last 30 years.
Colin Purdy MD of MAF presented the new MAF Cup to Graeme Nicholl at the Mill and said the company is delighted to be involved in the competition which encourages the production of top quality silages which ultimately make his job easier.
John Bell who own J.Bell Agricultural Merchants at Camagh, Keady presented Daryl Morton with the Cup for the Big Bale class which is in its third year.
Agricultural Trading Merchants (ATM Lislea Mills) continue to sponsor the Beef and Sheep class and the winner this year was Kris Richardson.