Beef Shorthorn Open Day planned for Fitzsimons Farm
Why not plan to attend the forthcoming Beef Shorthorn Open Day on the farm of Barry and Craig Fitzsimons, Bawnforth, Ballynahinch set to take place on Saturday, 8th September from 12 noon.
Published 23rd Aug 2023
This event is open to everyone with an interest in Beef Shorthorn cattle.
The family farm comprises 150 acres, with a suckler enterprise of 45 cows and followers demonstrating the successful influence of the Beef Shorthorn breed not only as a female breeder but as a terminal finisher with stock marketed through the Glenarm Beef Scheme.
This open day promises to be an informative one with plenty of technical data, in addition to refreshments and an opportunity to purchase a Beef Shorthorn heifer kindly donated by the Fitzsimons family with proceeds to MacMillan Cancer NI.