Why not plan to attend the forthcoming Beef Shorthorn Open Day on the farm of Barry and Craig Fitzsimons

This event is open to everyone with an interest in Beef Shorthorn cattle.

The family farm comprises 150 acres, with a suckler enterprise of 45 cows and followers demonstrating the successful influence of the Beef Shorthorn breed not only as a female breeder but as a terminal finisher with stock marketed through the Glenarm Beef Scheme.