Boxing farmer aims to ‘knock out’ one million press-ups in January for charity

Richard Longthorp, East Yorkshire pig farmer, boxer, and Parkinson’s sufferer.

An East Yorkshire pig farmer who suffers with Parkinson’s Disease is encouraging people to join him in an ambitious challenge to complete one million press-ups in January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Longthorp, who farms near Howden, is undertaking the challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK and England Boxing to help fund coaching sessions and boxing classes for people with the condition.

The ambitious challenge follows on from a similar feat which saw the 71-year old complete 1,000 press-ups a day during January 2024, as well as an extra 1,000 press-ups on the last day – completing 32,000 press-ups in toral in just one month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His efforts saw him raise a total of £22,000 which was split between Parkinson’s UK, St Paul’s Boxing Academy in Hull and Goole Amateur Boxing Club in Goole, East Yorkshire.

This year, however, Richard is aiming to go one better – by ending the month-long challenge with a gruelling 24-marathon in which he will attempt to complete 10,000 press-ups by himself, and encourage others to join him in a final push to amass 1,000,000 push-ups combined.

Richard, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago, took up boxing at St Paul’s Boxing Academy in 2022, to help manage the condition.

Boxing is known to be extremely beneficial for people suffering with the condition, helping to slow the onset of symptoms and improve strength and coordination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing 2024’s challenge by himself, Richard is now appealing to fellow boxers, boxing fans, and anyone else who is interested, to sign up to the challenge and help him reach his target.

Participants can choose how many press-ups they want to complete during the month, and their total will go towards the collective aim of surpassing the one million mark.

Richard said: “Last January, at the wrong side of 70, I set myself the challenge of doing 1000 press-ups a day for the whole of January.

“This was to raise funds for Parkinson’s Boxing and to raise awareness of the benefits that boxing can bring to People with Parkinson’s (PwP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to people’s incredible generosity the project raised £22,000 and certainly increased awareness.

“But there still remains plenty to be done. We now have an opportunity to build on what we have already achieved not only for Parkinson’s but other conditions also – and to spread the challenge wider.

“I’m really hoping lots of people will get involved and help raise as much money and awareness as possible.”

Richard added the challenge was not a competition and that participants should set a daily target of press-ups that is ‘achievable but challenging’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who struggle with conventional press-ups, other options such as wall press-ups can be part of the challenge too, and those taking part are encouraged to raise their own funds to contribute to the charity pot.

Participants will be able to post their daily press-up tally in a challenge WhatsApp group, so Richard can keep a running total, although other ways of submitting the number of press-ups completed will be available.

“The main aim is to get as many people participating as possible,” Richard said.

“I would rather 1,000 take part doing 30 press-ups a day and raising say £30 each than a handful doing loads. This challenge will not only raise awareness but hopefully, in the words of England Boxing, engage the community in a meaningful and inspiring way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Bromby, Head Coach at St Paul’s Boxing Academy, has been working closely with Richard since he first laced up his gloves.

Mike said: “Richard has set himself a monumental challenge, this time not just completing tens of thousands of press-ups himself, but to inspire others to take part in the challenge and push themselves to help reach the target.

“But having worked with him for a couple of years, I am not surprised. Richard shows a determination, strength of character, and sheer bloody-mindedness that means he won’t back down from a challenge and he won’t stop until he has completed it. He’s a real force of nature and proof Parkinson’s doesn’t have to stop you doing anything.”

Anyone wishing to sign up to Richard’s one million press-up challenges can do so here https://www.cognitoforms.com/RotaryClubOfHowden/Pressups4Parkinsons2.