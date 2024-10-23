Brew Barn officially opens in Donaghcloney

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, along with her son Charlie, was delighted to visit the newly launched Brew Barn, a charming coffee shop located on Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney, last Saturday.

Many local residents will know Naomi Matthews, who recently returned from Australia and has taken the bold step of opening this exciting new venture on the family farm. There's nothing quite like enjoying a freshly brewed coffee in the picturesque countryside, and Brew Barn offers just that.

Speaking after the official opening, Carla Lockhart MP praised the new business, saying: "What an amazing addition to our community. Naomi has worked incredibly hard to bring Brew Barn to life, and I have no doubt it will thrive. I encourage everyone to get behind her and help make Brew Barn a resounding success."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The MP also highlighted the coffee shop's convenient opening hours, making it the perfect spot for busy mornings. "Whether you need a quick takeaway brew and croissant on your way to work, want to relax with a coffee after dropping the kids at school, or need to recharge after a cycling trip, Brew Barn has you covered. I was really impressed with the welcoming atmosphere on Saturday, and the coffee, tea, and delicious treats were enjoyed by all. The Matthews family is well-known and respected for their farming heritage in the area, and it's fantastic to see them branching out and embracing new opportunities.

"It’s wonderful to see local farms diversifying and taking on exciting ventures like this. I look forward to watching this quaint little business grow and become a great success."

Related topics:Carla LockhartAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice