Brew Barn officially opens in Donaghcloney
Many local residents will know Naomi Matthews, who recently returned from Australia and has taken the bold step of opening this exciting new venture on the family farm. There's nothing quite like enjoying a freshly brewed coffee in the picturesque countryside, and Brew Barn offers just that.
Speaking after the official opening, Carla Lockhart MP praised the new business, saying: "What an amazing addition to our community. Naomi has worked incredibly hard to bring Brew Barn to life, and I have no doubt it will thrive. I encourage everyone to get behind her and help make Brew Barn a resounding success."
The MP also highlighted the coffee shop's convenient opening hours, making it the perfect spot for busy mornings. "Whether you need a quick takeaway brew and croissant on your way to work, want to relax with a coffee after dropping the kids at school, or need to recharge after a cycling trip, Brew Barn has you covered. I was really impressed with the welcoming atmosphere on Saturday, and the coffee, tea, and delicious treats were enjoyed by all. The Matthews family is well-known and respected for their farming heritage in the area, and it's fantastic to see them branching out and embracing new opportunities.
"It’s wonderful to see local farms diversifying and taking on exciting ventures like this. I look forward to watching this quaint little business grow and become a great success."
