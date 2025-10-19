Brownville Flock best in Beltex show and sale

For the second year in a row grandfather and grandson team, David Brown and Mark Latimer, secured the championship at the Beltex Omagh Show and Sale on Friday, 26 September.

The event was held at Beattie Pedigree Livestock Centre with Matt’s HGV, an aged ram, catching the eye of judge Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock.

The ram was a private purchase for the flock in 2023 from breeder Matthew Burleigh. He has proven his worth selling sons to 5k, 3.2k, 3k, and 2.3k guineas, which have found homes across the UK and Ireland. Matt’s HGV is out of Langlands Destiny ET and by Buckles Fizzy Pop.

The Brownvile Flock, Bessbrook, defended their title from last year, which they won with a ram lamb from the first crop of lambs sired by the Champion. The ram made 880 guineas and was sold to Patrick Mcnulty.

Reserve Champion went to Glenpark Knap, pictured with judge Jamie McCutcheon and Janice Preston.

Reserve Champion was a shearling ram, Glenpark Knap, from Kenny Preston’s Omagh flock. Lot 10 is out of Glenpark Glory and by Ardstewart Google, who was purchased from Wade and Allison McCrabbe for 5,000 guineas in Carlisle. Knap topped the sale at 920 guineas, selling to Liam Campbell.

First placed ram lamb was Tyreeghan TYG.L008, a maternal half-brother to the Dungannon Male Champion, from Russell Smyton.

The next Club event is the Beltex In-lamb Show and Sale in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday, 19 December 2025.