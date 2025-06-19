Burnfoot community gears up for tribute to teenager Isaac Roxborough

Isaac Roxborough who tragically lost his life in a quad bike accident at just 14 years old

The Burnfoot community is gearing up for a heartfelt tribute to Isaac Roxborough with a Memorial Tractor Run on Friday, 27th June 2025, in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event marks the first anniversary of Isaac’s passing and promises to bring together family, friends, and supporters in a celebration of his life and passions.

Isaac, who tragically lost his life in a quad bike accident at just 14 years old, was deeply devoted to farming, animals, tractors, and all types of machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnfoot Community Development Association has ensured that this evening will be filled with his favourite things, creating a space for attendees to remember him with joy and community spirit.

Left to right: Burnfoot Community Association committee members Don Laughlin,Keith Scott, Carolyn Scott Chairperson, Isaac's parents Katrina and Mark Roxborough alongside their youngest son James.

Following the success of last August’s memorial tractor run, which raised a remarkable £33,000, this year’s event is expected to be a fantastic evening.

The celebration will feature dance displays, sheep shearing, raffle, a rodeo bull, mini digger challenge, bouncy castles, BBQ, auction, and an ice cream van—offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Three of the biggest attractions will include stock judging, where participants have the chance to win two Valais Blacknose sheep (registered with the society), and a spectacular professional fireworks display to close out the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the heartfelt atmosphere, country music artist Paul Kelly—a favourite of Isaac’s morning school journeys—will be performing live with his band.

To ensure a smooth experience, extra car parking has been arranged, with a shuttle bus running between Bovevagh Parish church car park and the community centre.

Isaac’s family extends their gratitude for the overwhelming generosity and support shown last year and hope that this event will continue to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI, helping families in urgent need.

Come along, celebrate Isaac’s love for farming and tractors, and make a difference in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Details: Date: Friday, 27th June 2025 Registration: 6:00 PM | Tractor Run Begins: 7:30PM. Location: Burnfoot Community Centre 292 Drumrane Road. All types of tractors, classic cars, and lorries welcome!