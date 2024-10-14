Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink’s yLink card, which offers half-price travel on services across the public transport network, has seen a 60% increase in journeys throughout Northern Ireland over the last year, with student representatives from The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) coming together to encourage further uptake among their peers.

The yLink smartcard, which is free to apply for, provides all those aged 16–23 with 50% discount on bus and rail travel throughout the region. Cardholders can also gain access to exclusive offers, including discounts at participating shops, cafés and sports and entertainment venues across Northern Ireland.

With contactless payments now available on all Translink services, and in tandem with the mLink app, it’s even easier for young people to pay less for their journey by adding the yLink card to their virtual wallet to simply tap, travel and save.

Rachel McIntyre, Students’ Union President, Loughry Campus, said: “Using public transport helps reduce the volume of traffic on our roads, contributing to a reduction in noise and air pollution. I encourage students to apply for their free yLink card to save 50% off our travel. Not only are you doing your bit for the environment, but it also takes the stress out of your journeys across Northern Ireland, regardless of whether you're travelling to study or meeting up with friends.”

Attending the Translink stall at a recent CAFRE Loughry Campus Freshers Fair are, L-R: Georgia Bryans, Translink, Rachel McIntyre, Students’ Union President, Loughry Campus

Ben Friel, President of the National Union of Students in Northern Ireland (NUS-USI), added: "As students across Northern Ireland return to colleges, university and training programmes this month, the Translink yLink card is a fantastic way of cutting transport costs – with a discount of 50%. The yLink card not only helps break down barriers to education, it's also good for our planet by encouraging sustainable travel.

Translink’s Brand Representative, Maeve Nethercott, says the yLink card “continues to be incredibly popular as growing numbers of young people opt for cleaner, greener and more cost-effective travel”.

She added: “As well as saving money, by using public transport as a more sustainable way to travel, young people are also reducing carbon emissions and helping shape our future towards a healthier and a better-connected society for all.”

For more information about Translink’s yLink card and how to apply, as well as details of exclusive discounts and partner initiatives, visit translink.co.uk/ylink.