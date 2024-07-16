Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the NI Kerryhill Sheep Society had a great day at Castlewellan Show on Saturday.

Glen Latimer took the champion title with a shearling ewe and also taking reserve with his ram lamb.

Well done to everyone who took part and won prizes. Thank you to judge Adam McConnell.

The Kerryhill Society also won the best breed promotional award at the show, well done everybody again.

Glen Latimer and the Kerryhill sheep society take best sheep breed promotional award at Castlewellan show.

Results were as follows:

Ram any age: 1st Ashley Harkness

Shearling Ram: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Ashley Harkness; 3rd Dale Wylie

Ram lamb: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Dale Wylie; 3rd Robert McCauley

Glen Latimer with his champion and reserve champion at Castlewellan show, Stephen Younge on the halter with reserve champion and Amy Duggan with the champion.

Aged ewe: 1st Niamh Smyth; 2nd Amy Dougan; 3rd Amy Dougan

Shearling ewe: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Amy Dougan; 3rd G+O Latimer

Ewe lamb: 1st Dale Wylie; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Robert McCauley

Group of three: 1st G+O Latimer

2nd Dale Wylie

Champion: G+O Latimer

Reserve champion: G+O Latimer