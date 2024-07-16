Castlewellan Show success for Kerryhill sheep breeders
Glen Latimer took the champion title with a shearling ewe and also taking reserve with his ram lamb.
Well done to everyone who took part and won prizes. Thank you to judge Adam McConnell.
The Kerryhill Society also won the best breed promotional award at the show, well done everybody again.
Results were as follows:
Ram any age: 1st Ashley Harkness
Shearling Ram: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Ashley Harkness; 3rd Dale Wylie
Ram lamb: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Dale Wylie; 3rd Robert McCauley
Aged ewe: 1st Niamh Smyth; 2nd Amy Dougan; 3rd Amy Dougan
Shearling ewe: 1st G+O Latimer; 2nd Amy Dougan; 3rd G+O Latimer
Ewe lamb: 1st Dale Wylie; 2nd G+O Latimer; 3rd Robert McCauley
Group of three: 1st G+O Latimer
2nd Dale Wylie
Champion: G+O Latimer
Reserve champion: G+O Latimer