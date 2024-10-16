Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her concern following Lurgan-based Classic Mineral Water going into administration.

Carla Lockhart said: “My heart goes out to the employees, many of whom have dedicated years of service and now find themselves facing an uncertain future. Understandably, they are devastated and worried about what lies ahead.

"The news comes as a shock to many, given the popularity and reputation of the brand within the local area. The suddenness of the announcement has left workers and suppliers devastated and uncertain about what the future holds. With families to support and bills to pay, the impact on the lives of these workers is significant.”

Ms Lockhart has urgently contacted both the Department for Economy and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), urging them to provide answers and support to those affected. She emphasised the need for immediate assistance and clarity, stating: "We need answers and support for these workers now more than ever. The community is anxiously awaiting more information about the circumstances surrounding the closure. I will work to support those affected and continue advocating for the employees and pressing for a resolution.

"For those impacted, my advice services are available, and anyone in need of benefits advice or assistance can reach out for help.”