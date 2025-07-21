Co Tyrone man recounts day he lost his right arm in PTO shaft accident
Co Tyrone man William Sayers has spoken out about the day he lost his arm in a PTO shaft accident.
The well known advocate for farm safety was putting out slurry as a 12-year-old when the life changing accident took place on the family farm at Donemana.
Not only did it change the course of William’s life, but it also had consequences for the future of the family farm.
Today marks the start of the annual Farm Safety Campaign, which again highlights just how dangerous agriculture is in terms of fatalities, injuries and mental health issues.
Watch our video of William recalling the accident and how he is using his experience to help others.
Warning: Some people may find details of William’s story upsetting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.