Co Tyrone man recounts day he lost his right arm in PTO shaft accident

Co Tyrone man William Sayers has spoken out about the day he lost his arm in a PTO shaft accident.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well known advocate for farm safety was putting out slurry as a 12-year-old when the life changing accident took place on the family farm at Donemana.

Not only did it change the course of William’s life, but it also had consequences for the future of the family farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today marks the start of the annual Farm Safety Campaign, which again highlights just how dangerous agriculture is in terms of fatalities, injuries and mental health issues.

Watch our video of William recalling the accident and how he is using his experience to help others.

Warning: Some people may find details of William’s story upsetting.