Coleraine man James Butler promoted to director at Savills Ireland

James joined Savills in 2017 and has extensive experience in advising clients on the sale and purchase of residential and country property throughout Ireland.

With 20 years of experience in the property industry, James started his career in 2003 as a country property agent in Scotland.

He has since acted for clients in the sale and purchase of some of the finest properties in Ireland and Scotland.

James Butler.

James works closely with agency colleagues in Savills network of offices throughout Ireland and the UK, including the foreign desks in London.

James has a strong agricultural background, having grown up on the family farm near Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

He handled the majority of the large commercial farms transacted throughout Ireland during 2022, including six farms all in excess of 150 acres, with a combined value of €27.3 million and total acreage of 1,471.

In addition to his role in farm sales, James and his team are also actively involved in residential sales throughout the country.

Commenting on his appointment, James said: "I am delighted to be appointed as a Director at Savills Ireland.