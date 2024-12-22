Commodity watch: The move towards flexible farrowing

The Ulster Farmers’ Union pork and bacon committee is monitoring proposed changes to farrowing systems.Picture: Cliff Donaldson

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union pork and bacon committee is monitoring proposed changes to farrowing systems.

​Farrowing crates have long been a traditional feature of the modern pig farm, whereby the sow is placed in a small enclosure within a larger pen prior to farrowing and during the nursing period for the piglets. The aim is to minimise the risk of piglets being accidentally crushed by the sow when she moves or lays down and has helped to reduce pre-weaning mortality in piglets within the industry.

However, the industry must keep up with consumer demand and ultimately changes in animal welfare legislation. The EU Commission has previously announced plans to propose legislation which would see the banning of cages in farming, this would extend to the use of farrowing crates. These proposals were due to be brought forward by the end of 2023, but are yet to be seen. Similarly, the UK government is expected to also bring in similar legislation. Due to the terms of the Windsor Framework post Brexit, EU animal health and welfare legislation will apply directly in Northern Ireland, so the industry will need to align with EU regulations.

Flexible farrowing

The move away from the use of farrowing crates is known as flexible farrowing. In a flexible farrowing system, the sow is not placed in her own enclosure within the wider pen, allowing her to move more freely. This constitutes a requirement for increased space allowance for the whole farrowing pen, to provide the space the sow needs.

The risk of crushing of piglets has been brought into question, however the flexible farrowing pen may employ the use of anti-crushing barriers and heated pads to help minimise the risk posed to piglets.

The National Pig Association (NPA) in England have sought to take an ‘industry led’ approach to the move to flexible farrowing, rather than reacting to government legislation. The NPA have set out that a 20 year transition period should be permitted, during which new, conventional crate systems may not be installed on farms. They also indicate that a maximum of 10 days should be allowed for the sow to be confined during the entire farrowing and suckling period. This would have the benefit of protecting both the piglets when they are most vulnerable but also providing the sow with the ability to move more freely up until weaning. A minimum pen size of 5.5m 2 is also proposed, however others suggest that the farrowing pen may be up to 6.5m 2.

The NPA also estimated that there would be a significant cost for this transition. A refurbishment of an existing building could cost in the range of £3,500-£5,000 per pen, and up to £8,000 per pen for a new building.

NI pig farmers

Northern Ireland pig farmers are in a particularly tricky situation when it comes to the transition to flexible farrowing. With a lack of publication of proposed regulations governing flexible farrowing, it is difficult for farmers to plan ahead for how much extra space they are really going to need in order to comply with legislative requirements, as well as how long a transition period may be. Also, difficulties around planning and ammonia policy in Northern Ireland further complicates the ability of farmers to provide increased space for farrowing pens, while at the very least, maintaining the size of their current herd.