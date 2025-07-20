County Down Traction Engine Club Annual Vintage Rally 2025

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
The County Down Traction Engine Club are set to host their annual vintage rally on Saturday August 2 (new date) at Tullygarvan Road, Ballygowan, Co Down.

It will be the 50th rally to take place since the club's inception in 1972.

​The site is well situated, with it's entrance on the Tullygarvan Road, is just beside the Free Presbyterian Church on the main road into Ballygowan coming from Belfast.

It will be a Saturday only event with no activity on Friday evening and the site will be open to exhibitors and traders from 8.00am. Exhibitors are asked to attend by 12.30pm at the latest.

The County Down Traction Engine Club is planning their annual rally

There will be the same mix of vintage tractors, cars, lorries, motorbikes, steam engines, stationary engines, toy model display, live music etc, as they have had in previous years and this year’s special feature is a display of pre 1950 tractors.

A tractor road run will also take place around 3.45pm and it is suitable for all vintage vehicles.

There will also be craft and trade stalls with the usual autojumble.

The public will be welcomed to start the day from 10am and all proceeds raised will go to local causes.

For further details see Facebook Down Tractor Drivers.

