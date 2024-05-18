DAERA minister is to push for enhanced funding package for agriculture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, has confirmed that he will push to secure an enhanced level of funding for agriculture in Northern Ireland.

This work will culminate with meetings to be held with the Treasury in London later this year.

Speaking at Balmoral Show, Minister Muir explained that he fully supports all initiatives that will deliver a more sustainable farming sector in Northern Ireland.

He added: “Securing financial sustainability is critically important for all farming businesses.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Earlier in the week, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, William Irvine, had said the need to secure a higher farm support fund for agriculture in Northern Ireland is a priority.

He said: “It has been at this level since 2007. Inflation has already reduced the real value of this budget in real terms. So, looking forward, the annual support level must be pushed well north of £400M.”

The UFU president continued: “We have already met with Minister Muir on this matter.

“He agrees with the principle that we have highlighted and has committed to bringing the matter up at Westminster.”

Minister Muir addressed a range of farming and food stakeholders at Balmoral Show.

During his statement he spoke about the wide remit of his department including his future vision, climate change, environmental sustainability, disease control to protect public and animal health, farm support for the agriculture sector and the importance of our rural communities.

He further explained: “The Balmoral Show is not just an institution in its own right but a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the food we produce, the farming, fishing and food businesses that produce it and the rural and coastal communities that are such a key part of the fabric of Northern Ireland."

“I want to assure you of my unstinting commitment to working in partnership with all of you and with so many others to deliver for our environment, our economy and our rural, farming and fishing communities. I am also building a detailed case for future UK government funding of agriculture, rural development and fisheries with my Executive colleagues.”

Where the future of farm support is concerned, Andrew Muir said that he has consistently put on the record the need to call time on the idea that support for the environment and support for agriculture are mutually exclusive concepts.

“It does a real injustice to the many positive examples of great farming practice across Northern Ireland, practice being carried out by people who are not only knowledgeable but also passionate about the wellbeing of the land they look after,” he said.

The minister continued: “Tackling climate change is one of my key priorities. It is difficult to ignore what we see in front of us with the severe weather patterns experienced this year alone - some of our towns, villages, communities, businesses severely impacted.

“We must act now. And we must act together. The impact of climate change is particularly acute for agriculture with, for example, extreme weather having a prolonged effect. It also presents real challenges for our fishing communities.

“Achieving improved environmental sustainability is also critical. None of us wants the situation in Lough Neagh to continue. We all know we need to do things differently going forward.”

He concluded: “As Minister, I intend to work tirelessly across the entire remit of my Department with the agri-food sector and others, so that Northern Ireland can become an exemplar in achieving thriving, sustainable and resilient agri-food and fishing sectors, a healthy, nature rich environment, leading on climate change mitigation and adaptation.