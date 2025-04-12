Dale Farm extends partnership with Cancer Focus NI as team raises £65,000 over past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dale Farm has raised an impressive £65,000 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland over the past year through the support of their employees, farmers and suppliers.

The dedicated charity committee at Dale Farm, made up of team members from across the dairy cooperative’s Northern Ireland sites, coordinated the fundraising efforts. Activities included a golf day, team participation in the ‘Lap the Lough’ cycling event, hikes in the Mournes, Christmas raffles and quizzes. Last year also saw the inaugural Dale Farm Tractor Run in Ballymena, with over 160 tractors, trucks and vans taking to the roads in aid of a good cause.

The dairy cooperative has a long-standing relationship with Cancer Focus NI and has announced a further extension to the charity partnership, which will continue until 2027.

Caroline Martin, Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications at Dale Farm said: “Cancer Focus Northern Ireland provides vital support and services for patients and their families affected by cancer and it is a charity very close to our Dale Farm community. Our charity committee has been working harder than ever in organising a variety of activities to ensure everyone in the wider Dale Farm team could play a part in supporting this amazing charity.

Members of Dale Farm’s charity committee at Dale Farm House with Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI. Pictured are: (back L-R) Carol Brownlee; Chloe Kyle; Caroline Martin; Lauren Shields; Helen Curtis; Tori Preece. (Front L-R) Front L-R: Cara Clarke; Rosie Forsythe; Gail McCullough.

“To surpass the previous year’s total of £53,000 is incredible and is a testament to both the commitment of our fundraising team, and the generosity of our wider team of employees, farmers and suppliers.

“We have had the honour of supporting Cancer Focus NI since 2020 and I’m delighted that our partnership will continue for another two years. Plans are already underway for our 2025/26 fundraising, so stay tuned for further updates including the return of our popular golf day and tractor run.”

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are deeply grateful to the entire team at Dale Farm for their unwavering support and generosity. These funds will play a crucial role in delivering cancer support services to local pe