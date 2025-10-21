Dale Farm members celebrate national dairy award success

John and Nicola Young have been named the Farmers Weekly, Dairy Farmer of the Year

Dale Farm dairy farmers John and Nicola Young, along with their sons James and Matthew, have been recognised among the UK’s best after being named the Farmers Weekly, Dairy Farmer of the Year, a reflection of their exceptional herd performance, innovation, and commitment to sustainable farming.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young family, who farm 437 hectares at Jenkin Cragg Farm near Kendal, have grown their business from just 80 cows to a 540-strong herd over the past 20 years. Their herd now averages an impressive 13,500 litres per cow, placing them in the top 10% of UK milk producers.

Renowned for their attention to detail and dedication to cow welfare, the Youngs’ management approach is backed by strong technical performance. Their margin over purchased feed sits at over £4,000 per cow, while careful feed and fertility management continues to deliver both productivity and environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their work aligns closely with Dale Farm’s Future Strong sustainability programme, which recognises progressive producers taking steps to lower emissions and improve efficiency across their operations.

Neville Graham, Dale Farm’s Producer Services Director, congratulated the Youngs on their success: “John and Nicola are a fantastic example of what can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and an unwavering focus on animal welfare. Their results speak for themselves, not just in terms of performance, but in the way they’re continuously improving and sharing knowledge with others.

"We’re incredibly proud to have the Youngs as part of the Dale Farm family and to see their hard work recognised on a national stage.”

Reflecting on the recognition, John Young said: “It’s an honour to be recognised alongside so many outstanding farmers. We’ve always believed in focusing on the cows, if they’re well looked after, everything else follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also passionate about finding new ways to farm smarter and more sustainably, so it’s great to see that commitment being acknowledged.”

The Young family’s achievement showcases how forward-thinking Dale Farm dairy farmers are combining high standards of herd management with practical steps towards sustainability, ensuring their farms remain both productive and resilient for the future.