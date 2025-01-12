Dale Farm’s Future Strong programme: at the heart of sustainable milk production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been confirmed that engagement with Year 1 of the ‘Future Strong’ sustainability programme has been extremely positive with 97% Dale Farm membership participation levels achieved.

Year 2 of the initiative kicked of on January 1. Participation in the evolving programme requires two action points being addressed by cooperative members.

These are the completion of the Future Strong Sustainability Year 2 Requirements Form by December 31, 2024, plus the completion of the Soil Sampling Results Form by March 31, 2025.

Given the significance of soil testing and analysis, the results of which form the bedrock of a farm nutrient management plan, United Feeds’ agronomist Chloe Kyle and Colin Bolton from Grassland Agro recently visited the farm of the Webster family, from Brown’s Bay, close to Islandmagee in east Co Antrim.

Discussing the benefits of Dale Farm's Future Strong Programme, l to r: Caryn Webster, dairy farmer: Islandmagee; Colin Bolton, Grassland Agro and Chloe Kyle, United Feeds

The business is home to 70 cows, averaging just over 8,000L per lactation.

Caryn Webster explained: “We are committed to an autumn calving policy, which allows us to avail of the winter milk bonuses that are available from Dale Farm.

“We also support the sustainability principles that underpin the Future Strong programme.”

Land and nutrient management is a key focus within Future Strong 2.

Regular soil testing is at the heart of the Dale Farm Future Strong Programme

Chloe Kyle explained: “Driving all of this is soil testing and the subsequent analysis. United Feeds has teamed up with Grassland Agro, who will co-ordinate these activities, following which a comprehensive nutrient management plan will be drawn up for individual farm businesses.

“These plans will reference bespoke liming and fertiliser programmes: fully compliant with Future Strong 2.”

She continued: “Payment for participation in the programme will be contained in the base milk price from January 2025 onwards.”

Significantly, Grassland Agro fully recognises the full validity of the analysis results available to farmers under the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

Colin Bolton takes up that story: “We simply take the analysis results available through SNHS and draw up the required farm nutrient management plans. These are developed to ensure that the required quantities of fertiliser are put in the right place at the correct time of year.

“But, of course, not all of Northern Ireland has been soil treated under SNHS, Co Antrim being a case in point.

“In such cases soil sampling and analysis will still be required.”

He added: “The reality is that a dairy farmer milking 100 cows, averaging 8,000L per lactation, will be paid an additional £4,000 per annum based on the full compliance of the business with the Future Strong sustainability programme.”

The Grassland Agro soil sustainability programme is centred on three pillars. These relate to the chemical, biological and physical make up of all soils.

The scheme comprises a series of actions that are agreed at farm levels in tandem with the company’s team of agronomists.

Regular soil testing, analysis and in-field assessments are at the very heart of the programme.

The fertiliser plans developed will deliver a field specific programme to each individual farm.

This is done with the farmer to consider the practicalities of each farm.

Given the acidic nature of so many grassland soils in Northern Ireland, lime requirement and developing a plan to optimise soil pH will be considered from the very outset.

It is for this reason that the Future Strong Programme takes specific account of the need for many farmers in Northern Ireland to apply lime.

Chloe Kyle explained: "The application of lime is the most effective way of boosting soil pH values. The use of granulated lime will generate an almost immediate effect. But applications must be topped up on an annual basis. The product is also relatively expensive, relative to ground limestone.”

She added: “A maximum lime application rate of 2t/ac is recommended at any one time.”

For more information on how to avail of this service from Grassland AGRO and meet your Future Strong requirements, please contact your local United Feeds representative on 02890 759000.