Donegal Charolais Breeders had a fantastic visit to the Loughriscouse Charolais Herd of Harry Heron recently ahead of his online Production Sale

A large number of breeders travelled from Donegal to attend and were blown away by the quality of the entire herd.

A selection of top drawer females and bulls will be hand picked by Harry to feature in his first ever sale in what is believed to be a brand new format for a local Charolais sale.

The event will be held solely online in a timed format and will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers via the marteye platform. The auction will open for bidding on Friday, 13th September and will run until Monday evening 16th.

Visitors are welcome to the Loughriscouse Charolais Viewing Day on Saturday 14th September.

Harry extends a warm welcome to his viewing day on Saturday, 14th September which will be held on farm at 24 Loughries Road, Newtownards.

Their cattle are successful on the show circuit, and in particular Balmoral Show where a number of accolades have been achieved including Reserve Supreme Champion on more than one occasion.

The 2024 Male and Reserve Supreme Champion is the current stock bull in the herd Falleninch Sancerre.

A fully detailed preview will follow closer to the sale with all presale enquiries to Harry Heron 07860 505459.