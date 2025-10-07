Farmer Wellbeing Launch L-R: Sarah Toye Assistant Director of Nursing, HSE, Maryrose Donnelly, Raphoe Mart, Paul McDaid DLDC, Ann Harkin, Raphoe Mart Manager, Naomi Darragh, Raphoe Mart, Ciara Wray, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention, HSE, Emma Bates Raphoe Mart and Aisling Sharkey DLDC.

Farm families from across Donegal are invited to come together this Sunday for the Donegal Farmers Harvest of Hope Wellbeing Festival, a free event taking place from 1pm to 5pm at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Organised to coincide with World Mental Health Week and the Green Ribbon Campaign, the festival is the first of its kind in the county, a farmer focused wellbeing event designed to tackle stigma, promote awareness, and connect farmers and their families with vital supports.

Earlier this week, the event was officially launched with the installation of a new Farmers’ Wellbeing sign at Raphoe Mart, symbolising a community-wide commitment to mental health and hope within the farming community.

Research shows that farmers in Ireland experience significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation compared to the general population. Many face barriers to seeking help, including stigma, lack of awareness of services, and isolation. With over 20% of farmers considered at risk of suicide, the need for tailored wellbeing initiatives is urgent.

The Connecting for Life event, led by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC) and supported by the HSE, Mental Health Ireland, Teagasc, and the IFA, will bring together over 20 organisations offering information, free advice, and on the day wellbeing activities.

“Donegal’s farming families have always looked out for one another, this event is about doing the same for our wellbeing,” said Paul McDaid, DLDC. “It’s a chance to connect, take a break from the pressures of farming life, and remember that it’s OK not to be OK.”

What to Expect

The festival promises a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with:

- Free goodie bags for the first 200 attendees

- Free food and refreshments

- Tractor showcase – bring along your tractor for a chance to win prizes

- Donkey 262, social media influencer

- Guest speakers including Frank Hynes

- Over 20 local organisations providing free advice on stress management, health checks, and financial wellbeing

- Wellbeing Zones offering health checks and reflexology taster sessions

- Live music from Jason McCahill and The Ryan Turner Band plus a Jiving Competition with Alanna O’Leary & Partner

- Children’s entertainment including face painting, stilt walkers, clowns, and a petting zoo

It’s a day designed to celebrate Donegal’s farming community, encourage open conversations about mental health, and build connections that last long after the event ends.

The organisers are encouraging farmers, families, neighbours, and friends to come along. Admission is free and no booking is required.

The Donegal Farmers Harvest of Hope Wellbeing Festival takes place this Sunday, 12th October 2025, from 1pm to 5pm at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

If you’re struggling, you’re not alone. Talk to your GP about available supports. You can also visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie or call Samaritans free on 116 123 for a listening ear.