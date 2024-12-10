Dungannon dairy offering on December 19

The final Dungannon Dairy Sale of 2024 takes place on Thursday, 19th December at 11.30am.

Sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, the monthly sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions, has attracted an entry of 145 head, comprising of 99 fresh calved heifers and cows, one service-age bull, 5 heifer calves, and the dispersal of the Grantvale Herd (40 head).

The first lot into the salering is a sixteen-month-old bull from D and M Carrick’s Kilmagamish Herd. Sired by Cogent Zulu, he is bred from a high component cow family, with dam and gdam over 5% butterfat. His dam boasts a super high protein of 3.97%.

Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater prefix is offering five September/October 2024-born calves. They are sired by AI bulls Parfect, Pepper and Rager-Red, and bred from the Herd’s top Sheba and Laucot Nancy cow families.

James Compston, AI Services (NI) Ltd, discusses sponsorship of the Dungannon Dairy Sale with Holstein NI vice-chairman Geoffrey Patton, and committee member Jonny Matthews. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The milking portion of the catalogue includes 99 fresh calved heifers and cows from leading pedigree Holstein herds, Annalong (16), Ards (10), Conncorr, Dunbanard, Garaba, Happy, Hilltara (31), Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Moneyhaw, Mountainview and Topstall.

The in-milk females are daughters of top AI bulls including Parfect, Einstein, Renegade, Parsly, Aladdin, Applejax, Citizen and Sizzler.

Rounding off the monthly sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart is the first in a series of auctions to disperse the Grantvale milking herd on behalf of Charles Grant, Rathfriland. The herd average is 9,078kgs at 4.33% butterfat and 3.32% protein.

This consignment includes 40 fresh calved heifers and cows, the majority of which are in first (x15), second (x15) and third lactations. They are all daughters of sought-after Genus AI bulls.

Bid ringside or online via Marteye.ie.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com. Alternatively, contact Michael or Brian, tel: 00353 41 9881288, or log on to Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for updates.