Dungannon dairy sale on March 20

Catalogues are available for the monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale, which takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, 20th March at 11.30am.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the sale, generously sponsored by Kersia, has attracted an entry of 98 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 39 maiden heifers and heifer calves, two service age bulls and 35 cows from the Grantvale Herd.

The bulls on offer include, (Lot 1) Castletru Ronald Red, a seventeen-month-old red and white bull from Mark Truesdale’s Herd; and (Lot 2) Beechview PJ, a twelve-month-old bull backed by eight generations of EX dams, from George and Jason Booth’s Beechview Herd.

The milking portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from top herds including, Annalong (21), Ards (12), Beechview, Castletru, Conncorr, Dunbanard, Glasson, Greenisle, Friary, Knockbracken, Modelfarm, Relough (22), Simlahill and Topstall. They are daughters of proven AI sires, Parfect, Renegade, R2D2, Ryder Red, Rubels Red, Robin Red, Limited P, Applejax and Luster-P.

Sponsor Emma Kerrigan, Kersia, with Holstein NI’s Mark Logan and Jonny Matthews. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Also included in the catalogue is an entry of 35 fresh calved heifers and cows, the third part of the ongoing dispersal from Charles Grant’s Grantvale Herd.

Rounding off the sale is a selection of young stock from the Fortvale and Beechview herds.

David McClurg’s Fortvale herd is offering 13 heifers, born from March to December 2024. Lots 12 and 13 are red and white, or red carrier @RC heifers.

George and Jason Booth’s entry comprises of 36 heifers, born between April and November 2024, and sired by Lemagic, A2P2, Robella Major, Siemers Pfct Hardy and Terra Linda Rocket. This consignment includes three red

and white heifers, and one Brown Swiss.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook page for updates.

Bidding also available via Marteye. Further details from Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288.