The first Dungannon Dairy Sale of the New Year is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 18th January.

Outlining plans for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale are Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, sponsor; with Holstein NI chairman Jonny Lyons, and secretary John Martin. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the event is generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue includes 126 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 13 maiden heifers and two bulls fit for service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale will commence at 11.30am, and bidding is available ringside and via the LSL Auctions App or website. Anyone interested in bidding online is advised to contact Taaffe Auctions prior to the sale.

First lots into the salering are two service-age bulls from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd. Lot 1 is a November 2022 red and white bull; while Lot 2 is a December 2022 born Copycat son bred from five generations of EX dams with high components.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes entries from leading herds: Ards (10), Bannwater, Beechview, Bellemont (33), Burnhill (18), Clandeboye, Derrymore, Garaba, Greenisle, Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Relough (18) and Simlahill.

All milking females are daughters of top AI bulls such as Renegade, Lambda, Radical, Adorable, Einstein, R2D2, Applejax, Jazz, Chief, King Doc, Samuri and Redcarpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement