The first Dungannon Dairy Sale of the New Year is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 18th January.

Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on January 18
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the event is generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland.
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue includes 126 fresh calved heifers and young cows, 13 maiden heifers and two bulls fit for service.
The sale will commence at 11.30am, and bidding is available ringside and via the LSL Auctions App or website. Anyone interested in bidding online is advised to contact Taaffe Auctions prior to the sale.
First lots into the salering are two service-age bulls from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd. Lot 1 is a November 2022 red and white bull; while Lot 2 is a December 2022 born Copycat son bred from five generations of EX dams with high components.
The milking portion of the catalogue includes entries from leading herds: Ards (10), Bannwater, Beechview, Bellemont (33), Burnhill (18), Clandeboye, Derrymore, Garaba, Greenisle, Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Relough (18) and Simlahill.
All milking females are daughters of top AI bulls such as Renegade, Lambda, Radical, Adorable, Einstein, R2D2, Applejax, Jazz, Chief, King Doc, Samuri and Redcarpet.
The catalogue also includes an entry of 13 maiden heifers from George and Jason Booth’s Beechview prefix - champion herd Holstein NI 2023 Herds Competition. The heifers selling were born between March and May 2023, and are sired by Parfect, Pursuit, Robin-Red and Medalist; and bred from the herd’s top cow families. View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact Taaffe Auctions on tel: 00353 41 9881288 for further details.