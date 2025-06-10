DUP motion calling for 'scrap' of the NAP is carried by 52 votes to 23
The motion was carried by 52 votes in favour, with 23 against.
DUP Deputy Leader and Agriculture Spokesperson Michelle McIlveen MLA had launched a petition calling for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed Nutrients Action Programme consultation by DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir and a motion was debated over two hours at the NI Assembly earlier today.
Speaking ahead of the debate Ms McIlveen said there is deep and growing concern across the farming and agri-food sector about the direction of this consultation.
She added: “The proposals on the table would do real damage to local agriculture, risking jobs, cutting livestock numbers, and threatening Northern Ireland’s ability to produce food. They spell disaster not just for our family farms, but for our wider economy.
“Farmers and producers are already under huge pressure. They want to be part of the solution when it comes to protecting our environment, but they need a fair and workable plan, not one that feels more like punishment than partnership. That is why we believe this consultation should be withdrawn.”
A number of MLAs spoke out in favour of the motion which was supported by representatives from the DUP, Ulster Unionists, Sinn Fein and TUV. All raised concerns on the demonisation of the farming industry in Northern Ireland.
Minister, Andrew Muir spoke of the environmental disaster at Lough Neagh and stressed that no firm decisions have yet been made on NAP.
DUP MLA Jonny Buckley warned Minister Muir that the motion was his ‘P45’ and Northern Ireland’s farmers were ‘putting him on notice’ over the ‘dead end path of NAP’ which would devastate the only original industry left in Northern Ireland.
During the debate TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said history showed that concerns around blue green algae in Lough Neagh were first being reported in the 1920s when the horse and plough were being used on farms, well before intensive farming practices.
