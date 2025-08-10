End of an era: Heather retires after 42 years at Trouw Nutrition

After more than four decades of dedicated service, Heather Millar bids farewell to Trouw Nutrition Ireland, marking the end of an era that began in 1983 when she first joined the company (then known as BP Nutrition).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Heather returned from working in Australia, she had no experience in farming or the agri-sector, but when she spotted the job opportunity, she decided to give it a go. That leap of faith would lead to a 42-year career marked by hard work, integrity and a natural talent for connecting with people.

​

"Heather has the ability to make every individual feel like the most important person in the room.”

Heather Millar and Aidan Fisher

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From her early days in general office work to becoming the heartbeat of almost every department including Order Processing, Finance, and finally, Customer Services, Heather’s impact has been felt across the entire business.

There are few roles within the company that Heather hasn’t had a hand in, and even fewer colleagues who haven’t benefited from her knowledge, patience, and legendary sense of humour.

A true trailblazer, Heather carved out a career in the agri-sector at a time when it was overwhelmingly male-dominated. Her drive, determination and no-nonsense approach not only helped pave the way for others but earned her the respect and admiration of staff and customers alike.

According to Aidan Fisher, Country Manager of Trouw Nutrition Ireland, what sets Heather apart is her unique ability to connect with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether resolving customer issues, helping with orders, or simply having a friendly chat, Heather has the ability to make every individual feel like the most important person in the room. Her approach, a blend of genuine interest, sharp wit, and a well-timed pun, made her not only invaluable to our customers, but an irreplaceable colleague and friend.”

Heather’s legacy also lives on in her training and mentoring. She played a vital role in shaping the current team, always happy to pass on her knowledge and setting high standards in customer care.

Reflecting on her time with the business, Heather said: "It’s been an interesting and eventful career journey, I’ve learned something new every day. Trouw has been a great place to work, with fabulous people and so many opportunities to grow and develop. I leave with a lifetime of wonderful memories and a great sense of pride in everything we achieved together. Thank you to everyone for the incredibly kind words and support over the years, it truly means the world."

The commercial team, in particular, leaned heavily on Heather’s expertise over the years, whether it was pricing, tenders, ingredient data or credit queries, Heather always had the answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who relied on Heather’s expertise on a daily basis, Jim Uprichard, Technical Manager for Sustainability, shared this tribute: “Heather has been the go-to person for so many of us over the years: her knowledge of the business, the products, and the processes is second to none. Heather always had the answers and never panicked under pressure. Her calm, can-do attitude and attention to detail made her an essential part of the Commercial Team.

“But more than that, it’s her warmth, humour and generosity of spirit that we’ll miss most. She’s left an indelible mark on the business and on all of us lucky enough to have worked alongside her.”

Beyond her professional talents, Heather brought a creative spirit to the workplace, often penning witty poems to mark retirements, weddings and other milestones. She was always ready with a clever turn of phrase and a laugh.

As Heather embarks on a well-earned retirement, Aidan Fisher reflects on Heather’s impact on the business: “There is no doubt that Heather has earned the title of a Trouw legend. We owe so much thanks for her unwavering commitment, energy and warmth over the last 42 years. She leaves behind a team stronger, wiser, and infinitely more cheerful for having worked alongside her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She will be greatly missed, though we suspect we’ll still hear her name and her jokes echoing down the hallways for many years to come.”

​

"We owe so much thanks for her unwavering commitment, energy and warmth over the last 42 years.”