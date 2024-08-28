Entrepreneurs invited to make ‘ultimate pitch’ for business investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland are being given the chance to secure up to £5,000 in investment for their business idea with the launch of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch.

The new ‘Dragon’s Den’ style competition launched by the government-backed enterprise support service is open to individuals, businesses and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

Local heats will take place across each of Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas, with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to a panel of judges. Local heat winners will progress to the final with an overall winner announced at a special event in November, coinciding with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Vice-Chair, Regeneration and Growth at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “Go Succeed has already made an incredible impact on businesses and entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland through our series of workshops, masterclasses, mentorship programmes, grants, and other services.

“It is clear that this region is a place rich with commercial ingenuity, new ways of thinking and unique business ideas, and that’s exactly what we want to celebrate with The Ultimate Pitch.

“Whether you have an idea for a brand new start-up; already have an existing business that is preparing to launch a new product or service; or you just need help unlocking the next stage of growth, we want to hear from you.”

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16-25 year-old entrepreneur.

As well as the financial award, winners will receive a package of support including marketing and other business support services.

The panel of judges will be drawn from across the business and civic communities.

Entrants have until 12th September to apply to the competition with local heats being held within council areas throughout October. Applicants will have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how make the ultimate pitch ahead of regional heats.

The final will take place in Innovation Factory, Belfast on 21st November.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.

To find out more information about Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, view a full list of terms and conditions, and apply, visit www.go-succeed.com/TheUltimatePitch