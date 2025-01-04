Exchanging CAFRE for home this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has become ‘home’ to two American students this semester.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Gowell and Samantha Van Dort have been on a study exchange programme based at Greenmount campus, Antrim.

Having landed in Northern Ireland for the first time in September, life over the next few months was going to be remarkably different for Claire and Samantha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Studying on a Michigan State University (MSU) degree, a college with over 51,000 students, the girls embarked on campus life at CAFRE with some 1,800 students across its three locations.

Claire Gowell and Samantha Van Dort, students from Michigan arrive at Greenmount Campus to spend their fall semester developing their knowledge and skills through studying on Agriculture and Horticulture degree modules at CAFRE.

Reflecting on their time at CAFRE, Claire said: “Applying for the study abroad programme at CAFRE has offered me so many new opportunities. I have got to experience a new culture; traditions in Ireland are different from home. We have met so many lovely people during our stay, and everyone has been so friendly.”

Samantha commented: “I feel I have experienced personal growth during the twelve weeks I have spent at CAFRE.

"I have moved out of my comfort zone, adapting to a new way of life here, leaving family and friends behind me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their semester at CAFRE the students enrolled on modules delivered as part of Ulster University BSc (Hons) Degree courses in Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture.

Claire Gowell and Samantha Van Dort, students from Michigan arrive at Greenmount Campus to spend their fall semester developing their knowledge and skills through studying on Agriculture and Horticulture degree modules at CAFRE.

They completed classes in Enterprise Studies, Farm Financial Management, Sustainable Ruminant Production Systems, Horticulture Principles and Practice and Edible Crop Production whilst at CAFRE.

Claire commented: “Lectures at CAFRE are different to those at home. Class sizes here allow lots of interaction with staff and it’s interesting to experience different teaching styles.

"My understanding of both agriculture and horticulture has been enriched with the practical facilities available at Greenmount campus.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It hasn’t been all study and skills development for us during our time in Northern Ireland. We have had the opportunity to travel extensively around the island.

Claire Gowell and Samantha Van Dort enjoy the festive colour in the Horticulture Centre at Greenmount Campus. As part of their studies at CAFRE the Michigan students have been studying Horticulture modules. Wishing Claire and Samantha well as they complete their study programme at CAFRE is Senior Horticulture Lecturer, James Crawford.

"Living so centrally at Antrim proved a gateway for us to explore further destinations. We even travelled to London, Paris, and Scotland to enjoy the inter-semester break,” added Samantha.

In agreement, both Claire and Samantha believe studying at CAFRE will add to their CVs, giving them career advantages. “We embraced the chance to complete an international study experience.

"We have demonstrated our ability to adapt to new environments and different cultures. These skills are highly transferable into the world of work, to both local and global businesses,” remarked Claire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During the semester not only have Samantha and Claire benefitted from their time at CAFRE. Our students have gained too,” commented James Crawford, Senior Horticulture Lecturer.

Claire Gowell and Samantha Van Dort enjoy the festive colour in the Horticulture Centre at Greenmount Campus. As part of their studies at CAFRE the Michigan students have been studying Horticulture modules. Wishing Claire and Samantha well as they complete their study programme at CAFRE is Senior Horticulture Lecturer, James Crawford.

“It was great to see how well the girls adapted to CAFRE life and engaged with our students. We all learnt so much from each other.”

The study exchange programme between CAFRE and MSU offers students with not only educational experience but opens a door to networking opportunities for both future career and personal relationships.

CAFRE is delighted that the study exchange programme delivers experiences to both American students studying at CAFRE and CAFRE students studying at MSU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The college will be host to another student in the spring and likewise CAFRE students will experience education and life at MSU in 2025.

CAFRE staff and students wish Claire and Samantha continued success in their studies back at Michigan.

For details of courses available at CAFRE, visit www.cafre.ac.uk.