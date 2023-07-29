Fantastic Clogher show for Blondes
Judging the classes which included the final of the NI Blonde Cattle Club Calf Championship was Dessie Greene, Scaughmolin Blondes, Wexford.
Dessie worked his way expertly through the classes and had a very impressive line-up to pick his Champion and Reserve Champion from.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Standing overall Champion was senior heifer Moneyscalp Shauna from father and son team, Gerard and Gary McClelland, Moneyscalp Blondes, Kilcoo.
Reserve Champion was Colemanstown Reece, an 11 month old junior bull exhibited by Caitlin and Brian McGartland, Drumnafern Blondes, Dungannon.
Standing second Reserve was senior cow Drumnafern Legacy with 3-week-old calf at foot ‘Uptown Girl’.
The eagerly anticipated final of the Northwick House sponsored NI Blonde Club Calf Championship took place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Calves born on or after 01st July 2022 qualify throughout the show season and the final is the culmination of a lot of effort put in all season.
Taking the Overall Calf Championship was Ballygowan Texas, a Sept 22 son of Baltra Iceman and homebred dam Ballygowan Lexi from the Gibson Family.
Standing Reserve Calf Champion was Moneyscalp Theo, a July 22 Bridge Obama son and from homebred Peggy.
Second Reserve was a very sweet young heifer from Drumnafern Blondes. Drumnafern Tayler, a December 22 heifer by Pinehill Orion and homebred dam Liberty. Fourth place was also taken by a Drumnafern heifer calf, Drumnafern Uptown Girl, again by Pinehill Orion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thanks to UK Minister of State for NI, Steve Baker who shared in the prize giving with the exhibitors.
Clogher Valley Blonde results:
Cow any age: 1st Drumnafern Legacy with calf at foot Drumnafern Uptown Girl
Senior Heifer: 1st Moneyscalp Shauna
Junior Heifer: 1st Glenvile Trixi, 2nd Drumnafern Tayler
Junior Bull: 1st Colemanstown Reece from Brian McGartland, 2nd Ballygowan Texas, 3rd Drumnafern Towser, 4th Moneyscalp Theo, 5th Glenvile Toby
Calf born in 2023: 1st Drumnafern Uptown Girl
Pairs: 1st Drumnafern Blondes, 2nd Glenvile Blondes, 3rd Moneyscalp Blondes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Overall Champion: Moneyscalp Shauna, Reserve Champion: Coolemanstown Reece.
NI Blonde Calf Championship final sponsored by Northwich House: Champion: Ballygowan Texas, Reserve Champion Moneyscalp Theo, Second Reserve: Drumnafern Tayler, 4th Drumnafern Uptown Girl.
Junior Young Handler: 1st Jack Farrell, 2nd Catlin McGartland, 3rd Owen Farrell.
Senior Young Handler: 1st Gary McClelland, 2nd Kasey Bowman.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Well done to Owen Farrell who went on to take 3rd place in the Interbreed young handlers.
The NI Blonde Club would like to congratulate Clogher Valley Show on such a well organised day along with all the exhibitors who presented their cattle so well especially with the challenging conditions.
Thanks to judge Dessie Greene on travelling from Wexford and doing such a good job, Bo Davidson for braving the elements to capture all the action. Thanks again to the Johnston Family for the hospitality. Well done to all exhibitors and see you all for the final show of the season at Fermanagh County Show on the 12th August.