Fantastic Clogher show for Blondes

Judging the classes which included the final of the NI Blonde Cattle Club Calf Championship was Dessie Greene, Scaughmolin Blondes, Wexford.

Dessie worked his way expertly through the classes and had a very impressive line-up to pick his Champion and Reserve Champion from.

Standing overall Champion was senior heifer Moneyscalp Shauna from father and son team, Gerard and Gary McClelland, Moneyscalp Blondes, Kilcoo.

Moneyscalp Theo, Reserve Calf Champion with Gary and Gerard McClelland. Pic: Blonde club

Reserve Champion was Colemanstown Reece, an 11 month old junior bull exhibited by Caitlin and Brian McGartland, Drumnafern Blondes, Dungannon.

Standing second Reserve was senior cow Drumnafern Legacy with 3-week-old calf at foot ‘Uptown Girl’.

The eagerly anticipated final of the Northwick House sponsored NI Blonde Club Calf Championship took place.

Calves born on or after 01st July 2022 qualify throughout the show season and the final is the culmination of a lot of effort put in all season.

Calf Champion, Ballygowan Texas with David Gibson, Sponsor Carole Johnston, Northwick House and Brian McGartland Chairman of the NI Blonde Cattle Club. Pic: Blonde club

Taking the Overall Calf Championship was Ballygowan Texas, a Sept 22 son of Baltra Iceman and homebred dam Ballygowan Lexi from the Gibson Family.

Standing Reserve Calf Champion was Moneyscalp Theo, a July 22 Bridge Obama son and from homebred Peggy.

Second Reserve was a very sweet young heifer from Drumnafern Blondes. Drumnafern Tayler, a December 22 heifer by Pinehill Orion and homebred dam Liberty. Fourth place was also taken by a Drumnafern heifer calf, Drumnafern Uptown Girl, again by Pinehill Orion.

Thanks to UK Minister of State for NI, Steve Baker who shared in the prize giving with the exhibitors.

Reserve NI Calf Champion, Moneyscap Theo with Gary McClelland, Dessie Greene and Steve Baker. Pic: Blonde club

Clogher Valley Blonde results:

Cow any age: 1st Drumnafern Legacy with calf at foot Drumnafern Uptown Girl

Senior Heifer: 1st Moneyscalp Shauna

Junior Heifer: 1st Glenvile Trixi, 2nd Drumnafern Tayler

Reserve Champon, Colemanstown Reece from Brian and Caitlin McGartland with Judge Dessie Greene and Alan Carson. Pic: Blonde Club

Junior Bull: 1st Colemanstown Reece from Brian McGartland, 2nd Ballygowan Texas, 3rd Drumnafern Towser, 4th Moneyscalp Theo, 5th Glenvile Toby

Calf born in 2023: 1st Drumnafern Uptown Girl

Pairs: 1st Drumnafern Blondes, 2nd Glenvile Blondes, 3rd Moneyscalp Blondes

Overall Champion: Moneyscalp Shauna, Reserve Champion: Coolemanstown Reece.

NI Blonde Calf Championship final sponsored by Northwich House: Champion: Ballygowan Texas, Reserve Champion Moneyscalp Theo, Second Reserve: Drumnafern Tayler, 4th Drumnafern Uptown Girl.

Junior Young Handler: 1st Jack Farrell, 2nd Catlin McGartland, 3rd Owen Farrell.

Jack Farrell, winner of the junior young handlers with judge Dessie Greene. Pic: Blonde Club

Senior Young Handler: 1st Gary McClelland, 2nd Kasey Bowman.

Well done to Owen Farrell who went on to take 3rd place in the Interbreed young handlers.

The NI Blonde Club would like to congratulate Clogher Valley Show on such a well organised day along with all the exhibitors who presented their cattle so well especially with the challenging conditions.