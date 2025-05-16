Farmers have their say at the Balmoral Show – 300 words - McAleer

Declan McAleer MLA with fellow AERA Committee members Áine Murphy MLA and Aoife Finnegan at the Balmoral Show.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said that Inheritance Tax changes, the review of the Nutrient Action Programme, the spiralling rate of bTB, the future of farm support, ammonia and planning were the main issues raised with him at the Balmoral Show.

Mr McAleer, who is his party’s Agriculture spokesperson said: “We had a thorough engagement with farmers and rural organisations at the Sinn Féin stand and the AERA committee at the Show over the past three days.

“Whilst the mood is good at the Show, farmers are deeply concerned at proposals which could have a serious impact on their livelihoods and the wider rural economy.

“The proposed changes by Westminster to Inheritance Tax could forces farmers to sell off land to meet a hefty tax bill or be forced to pass on a huge debt to their children.

“The review of the Nutrient Action Programme is also causing serious concern. Many farmers I met believe these proposals are simply unworkable, particularly within such a short timeframe.

“For many farmers, reducing the P balance to 7kg/ha would force them to either reduce their livestock numbers by 50% or double the amount of land they farm. This would put many out of business, destroy the rural economy and undermine our food security.

“The NAP Review proposals for the mandatory use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) by 2030 is also hugely challenging. Most LESSE equipment is not accessible nor affordable, especially for small hill farms in Areas of Natural Constraint.

“I raised these concerns directly with DAERA officials at last week’s Committee meeting and this week’s engagement at the show certainly reinforced these concerns. I strongly encourage people to make their views known on the NAP review in the Public Consultation which closes on 26th June.

“The Balmoral Show is an excellent networking event and a fantastic platform to showcase the talent and creativity of our rural communities. I wish to commend the RUAS for another hugely successful Balmoral Show.”