Fat Ewes sell to £318 at Armoy Mart
Fat Ewes were an outstanding trade selling to £318 for a pen of four Texel Ewes from Mr Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills.
LAMBS:
P & A Quinn, Cushendall, 23kgs £170. PJ Doughan, Coleraine, 22kgs £170.
HOGGETS:
M McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £162.50. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs £162. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 29kgs £162. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 30kgs £160. Les Millen, Coleraine, 28kgs £159. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 28kgs £158. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 28kgs £157.
FAT EWES:
V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Tex, £318. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, Tex, £272. A Stevenson, Armoy, Tex, £268. Martin Kelly, Limavady, Tex, £236. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Tex, £228. JJ McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Suff, £226. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Tex, £220. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, Chev, £216. W Morrison, Armoy, Suff, £184. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, c/b’s £180.
