Fermanagh UFU groups conclude winter programme

Just before Christmas, the groups held a charity breakfast in aid of Marie Curie, the guest speaker was David Brown, UFU president.

David gave an overview of discussions he and the office bearer team have been having, providing an update on lobbying in relation to issues affecting Northern Ireland farmers. Topics he covered included the new agricultural policy, food security, TB, avian influenza, planning issues and the NI Protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 16 February 2023 saw the last meeting of the Fermanagh groups’ winter programme which was entitled “tax year end planning”. On the evening members heard from Stephanie Stenson from Patton, Rainey & Associates, and Nick Rowsome from NFU Mutual, about recent changes in tax and how to reduce their tax liability.

If anyone didn’t make it on the evening and would like to talk to Nick, please contact the office on 028 66326622.

We would encourage everyone to get involved with the UFU as the largest democratic voluntary organisation representing farmers and growers in Northern Ireland. Our central objective is to promote your interests both at home and abroad through professional lobbying and we can only do this with your input.