Professor Eileen Gibney, Director at University College Dublin Institute of Food and Health, presented new insights into food processing through the lens of healthy and sustainable diets at this year’s Dairy Council Nutrition Lecture at Ulster University, Coleraine.

The 35th Lecture welcomed more than 90 nutrition students, academics, and health professionals to discuss the topic: ‘Where Does Food Processing Fit in Healthy and Sustainable Diets?’

Professor Gibney stressed that our food systems face the challenge of delivering food and nutrition security for both today’s society and future generations.

“Whilst sustainability is driving change, there is perhaps a competing challenge of addressing how food processing is used in our food systems,” Professor Gibney commented.

Pictured from left at Ulster University’s Coleraine Campus are Professor Sean Strain OBE, Professor Eileen Gibney and Dairy Council CEO Ian Stevenson.

“As we transition to a more sustainable diet, that is good for our planet and our population we also need to make sure this is safe, accessible and affordable. Food processing will inevitably play a role in this.”

Speaking at the lecture, Professor Gibney noted that while work to date has focused on understanding the link between diet quality and environmental impact, consideration must be given around the role of food processing in this relationship.

She continued: “As we support the transition towards more sustainable and healthier diets, the role of food processing will become more evident. It is crucial to understand how food processing can be used optimally to contribute to a balanced, nutritious, and sustainable diet.”

Chief Executive of the Dairy Council, Ian Stevenson, welcomed the expertise of Professor Gibney and the timely insights presented.

Commenting he said: “This being the 35th Dairy Council Nutrition Lecture speaks to our long and successful partnership with Ulster University, as we bring world-leading researchers like Professor Gibney to local audience of academics, nutrition students and health professionals here in Northern Ireland.”

The annual event in partnership with Ulster University’s Nutrition Innovation Centre for Food and Health (NICHE), hosts a variety of leading researchers from universities around the world who deliver lectures on contemporary issues and emerging research within the field of human nutrition.

Professor Sean Strain OBE, Emeritus Professor of Human Nutrition at NICHE, said the lecture has facilitated a conversation with world-leading researchers since it first began in 1991.

“This year marks a real milestone for the Dairy Council Nutrition Lecture as we celebrate its 35th occurrence. Since 1991 we have worked together to provide access to some of the leading international researchers in the field of human nutrition, including this year’s speaker, Professor Gibney.”