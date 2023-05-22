Full steam ahead for Saintfield Show on June 17

The Lawson family have generously agreed to host the show at Glenbrook Farm (12 Lough Rd, Lisburn BT27 6US) on Saturday, 17th June. The show, now in its 78th year, has a great history of showcasing all things agricultural and equestrian.

The schedule and entry forms are now online at saintfieldshow.co.uk and any queries can be sent by email to the secretary Alison Cleland at [email protected] or by ringing 07821 588390. Please note all committee members including the secretary are volunteers with their own jobs, so please be patient in waiting on a return call.

Entry to the show is £10 per person payable at the gate, Children under 14 are free.

Mervyn Sherlock, Dawn Sherlock and Donna Spiers from working hunter section sponsored by Red Mills

There will be the usual variety of craft and trade stands, along with Children’s entertainment, petting farm etc. A new attraction this year will be the NI Lawnmower Racing Association holding races throughout the day. The Lawson family will again be holding their wacky races, exact details are still to be confirmed but it is hoped to include welly throwing, barrel pushing, farmers race and tug of war. Spa Young Farmers have also kindly agreed to help on the day.

The Committee would also like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored various sections throughout the show. CES Quarry Products have once again been very supportive, both with monetary sponsorship and in providing stones to repair lanes etc after the show.

The Pony Section at Saintfield Show will offer a large array of classes which will cater to everyone. The in-hand classes are a great opportunity to show off young stock and to introduce them to a friendly show atmosphere. The ridden ponies offer classes ranging from those attending their very first show to those who are looking some practice before Dublin Horse Show. There are family pony classes, lead rein classes and first ridden classes who will contend for the Tiny Tots Championship.

The Working Hunter section is offering a larger number of classes for 2023, and will be in a new location on the flat in the middle of the Glenbrook Farm showgrounds.

Peter Lawson, Brian Hunter, Damien Tumelty and Frances Lawson with members of Spa Young Farmers

The show will also have a Pony Championship and a Horse Championship.

This year’s showjumping classes are being run by Ardnacashel Equestrian

On the day of Saintfield Show we they will be running the Show Jumping. It will be a course of 12 show jumps. For the classes Cross Poles, 50cm and 60cm will not be timed and just a fun encouraging round for the kids. The 70, 80, 90, 1m and 1.10 will be against the clock from fence 8 to 12, it will be the fastest clear wins.

There will be the usual selection of craft and baking classes open to both children and adults. Rosettes will be awarded in each class and prize money paid out on the day.

Daniel Doyle, Katie Meharry, Robert Wallace, Robert McKibbin, Norman McBriar and Ross McKibbin

There will be a variety of donkey showing and fun classes. The classes are open to any donkeys and will be judged by Paul Hart from Lancashire.

The Cob classes will be judged by Paul Hart from Lancashire. Saintfield District Show is the only TGCA affiliated agricultural show in NI. Winners of the Cob section will qualify for TOYS in England.

There will be a ridden Clydesdales class, with a number of different in hand class. Bertie Hanna will be the judge.

All poultry classes will proceed as normal assuming the Avian Flu restrictions are lifted at the time of the show.

Committee members and sponsors at the show launch night at Glenbrook Farm

There will be the usual selection of Cattle Classes this year with a variety of cups up for grabs. This year the show will have new Dexter Cattle Classes.

This year there will be 12 sheep breed classes, and again will include the Valais Blacknose whose placid nature should make them a favourite with visitors

One of the biggest highlights of the Sheep Section is the Saintfield Show Young Handlers Competition with 2 classes – 8-11 years old (Primary) and 12-16 years old (Secondary)

Any enquiries to David Russell 07791 741143.

Goats will return to Saintfield Show this year with ten different classes.

Members of the NI Lawnmower Racing Association with Brian Hunter, Katie Meharry, Norman McBriar, Daniel Doyle and Peter Lawson

Katie Meharry with a miniature donkey foal who will make a appearance at this years show

Committee members at the show launch night at Glenbrook Farm

Sara McComb, Megan McCouat and Sam Crothers with Back 2 Black a traditional Cob, along with show Chairman Brian Hunter

Ross, Joanne and Robert McKibbin who run the poultry section with show Chairman Brian Hunter

Douglas Reid from Reid Farm Feeds who sponsor the sheep section with Geoffrey Gray, Brian Hunter and Gillian Doyle

Geoffrey and Irene Gray of Diamond Valais Blacknose in Antrim with Norman McBriar, Brian Hunter, David Russell and Gillian Doyle

Donna Spiers, Vivien Lyons, John Lyons, Mervyn Sherlock and Norman McBriar – working hunter section sponsored by JL Engineering

Norman McBriar, Tristan Wallace, Robert Wallace, Amanda Wallace, David Lee-Surginor and Tierna Kelly

Daniel Doyle with Betsy the rabbit, Robert Wallace with Thumper the rabbit and Katie Meharry with Fluffy the Rabbit

Mervyn Sherlock and Donna Spiers from working hunter section which has been sponsored by Square One Bar and Bistro Dromara

Norman McBriar, Brian Hunter, Jackie Gibson and Damien Tumelty with members of Spa Young Farmers

Members of Spa Young Farmers who have agreed to help out on show day

Mervyn Sherlock and Donna Spiers from the working Hunter section with Tommy Moore from Fortview Kitchens who have sponsored the working hunter section

David Lee-Surginor, Brian Hunter, Callum Bowsie and Norman McBriar