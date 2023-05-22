Full steam ahead for Saintfield Show on June 17
The Saintfield District Show Committee are delighted to be able to run the show again in 2023.
The Lawson family have generously agreed to host the show at Glenbrook Farm (12 Lough Rd, Lisburn BT27 6US) on Saturday, 17th June. The show, now in its 78th year, has a great history of showcasing all things agricultural and equestrian.
The schedule and entry forms are now online at saintfieldshow.co.uk and any queries can be sent by email to the secretary Alison Cleland at [email protected] or by ringing 07821 588390. Please note all committee members including the secretary are volunteers with their own jobs, so please be patient in waiting on a return call.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Entry to the show is £10 per person payable at the gate, Children under 14 are free.
There will be the usual variety of craft and trade stands, along with Children’s entertainment, petting farm etc. A new attraction this year will be the NI Lawnmower Racing Association holding races throughout the day. The Lawson family will again be holding their wacky races, exact details are still to be confirmed but it is hoped to include welly throwing, barrel pushing, farmers race and tug of war. Spa Young Farmers have also kindly agreed to help on the day.
The Committee would also like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored various sections throughout the show. CES Quarry Products have once again been very supportive, both with monetary sponsorship and in providing stones to repair lanes etc after the show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Pony Section at Saintfield Show will offer a large array of classes which will cater to everyone. The in-hand classes are a great opportunity to show off young stock and to introduce them to a friendly show atmosphere. The ridden ponies offer classes ranging from those attending their very first show to those who are looking some practice before Dublin Horse Show. There are family pony classes, lead rein classes and first ridden classes who will contend for the Tiny Tots Championship.
The Working Hunter section is offering a larger number of classes for 2023, and will be in a new location on the flat in the middle of the Glenbrook Farm showgrounds.
The show will also have a Pony Championship and a Horse Championship.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year’s showjumping classes are being run by Ardnacashel Equestrian
On the day of Saintfield Show we they will be running the Show Jumping. It will be a course of 12 show jumps. For the classes Cross Poles, 50cm and 60cm will not be timed and just a fun encouraging round for the kids. The 70, 80, 90, 1m and 1.10 will be against the clock from fence 8 to 12, it will be the fastest clear wins.
There will be the usual selection of craft and baking classes open to both children and adults. Rosettes will be awarded in each class and prize money paid out on the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be a variety of donkey showing and fun classes. The classes are open to any donkeys and will be judged by Paul Hart from Lancashire.
The Cob classes will be judged by Paul Hart from Lancashire. Saintfield District Show is the only TGCA affiliated agricultural show in NI. Winners of the Cob section will qualify for TOYS in England.
There will be a ridden Clydesdales class, with a number of different in hand class. Bertie Hanna will be the judge.
All poultry classes will proceed as normal assuming the Avian Flu restrictions are lifted at the time of the show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be the usual selection of Cattle Classes this year with a variety of cups up for grabs. This year the show will have new Dexter Cattle Classes.
This year there will be 12 sheep breed classes, and again will include the Valais Blacknose whose placid nature should make them a favourite with visitors
One of the biggest highlights of the Sheep Section is the Saintfield Show Young Handlers Competition with 2 classes – 8-11 years old (Primary) and 12-16 years old (Secondary)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Any enquiries to David Russell 07791 741143.
Goats will return to Saintfield Show this year with ten different classes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement