Glenbrae herd wins Aberdeen Angus Ulster championship at Antrim Show
William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis Dodd also won the Templepatrick Farm Shop Cup at the one-day show, judged by Scotman Stuart Burgess, owner of the Abbey Herd in Dumfries.
Supreme overall champion was the home-bred heifer Glenbrae Red Mouse A365. This seventeen-month-old heifer was sired by the herd’s stock bull, Mosshall Red Forrest V018. His dam is the Mosshall Red Evolution P353 daughter, Glenbrae Red Mouse X127.
This smart young heifer is no stranger to the showring, having chalked up a number of awards throughout the busy show season. Her accolades include, third at Balmoral, first at Saintfield, reserve supreme champion at Lurgan, Armagh, Omagh, second reserve champion at Newry, and reserve in the native breed heifer class at Limavady Show.
Runner-up was Old Glenort Pepsi V716, exhibited by Bill and James Porter, Dromore, County Down. This six-year-old cow was sired by stock bull Carlhurlie Gentilex S124, and bred from Old Glenort Poppy R117. She was shown with her three-month-old heifer calf at foot.
Leading the junior bull class, and claiming the Andrew McKeown Memorial Cup for the best of opposite sex to the champion, was the Dodd family’s thirteen-month-old Glenbrae Red Mario A586, another by Mosshall Red Forrest V018.
The Dodd family also won a first prize rosette with the home-bred two-year-old heifer, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166.
Glenbrae Red Mouse A365 and Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166 joined forces to win the award for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus owned by exhibitor.