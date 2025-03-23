Good News for the countryside: Embracing the renewal

​Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

​Spring on the farm is a season of renewal and planning as this is a labour-intensive period with its own set of challenges. It is a time when fields must be prepared for livestock turn-out, planting or the sowing of crops along with the maintenances of equipment that has been sitting idle over the winter. Storms, flooding, unexpected frosts and equipment failures can test one’s patience and resolve.

With the array of jobs involved in farm work, there is no surprise that some may feel overwhelmed. I have previously benefited from wise advice that has helped me navigate through overwhelming periods in my life. The following are some of the suggestions I have been given:

1. Prioritise & Schedule: Break down your jobs into smaller, manageable tasks. Focus on one thing at a time rather than trying to tackle everything at once

2. Take breaks: Allow yourself short breaks to rest and recharge. Even a few minutes of downtime can help clear your mind and reduce stress

3. Pause: Reflect upon your talents and how God has helped you overcome past difficulties. This can bring confidence that He will continue to be with you in your current circumstances

4. Labour saving equipment: Perhaps your budget can include investing in equipment that can help with some tasks, and

5. Seek support: Share overwhelming times with others who can relate to your experiences and may be able to help.

Ecclesiastes chapter 3:1-8 teaches us, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens…a time to plant and a time to uproot…” Just as the farm experiences the cycles of the seasons, so we experience different phases in our journey through life.

It is also important to continue to reflect on the scale of our workload, which needs to be both manageable and possible. There are times when we need to reduce our workload and this may require long-term planning.

Jesus often taught principles to his disciples through farming analogies. In particular, He emphasised the necessity of Christians depending on God for their strength. Just as the farmer relies on the natural elements such as rain, sun, and fertile soil, our spiritual growth relies on our relationship with God.

One example is found John 15:5, when Jesus compares Himself to a vine, with his followers being attached to Him like a branch. “‘I am the vine, you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit, apart from me you can do nothing.’”

Spring, with its promise of new beginnings, is a powerful reminder of God’s infinite grace and offer of forgiveness. Perhaps take a moment this week to reflect on the beauty of God’s creation. This can help to remind you of God’s providence, his faithfulness and of Jesus who died on the cross so that we could have eternal life.

Having this hope beyond our circumstances can provide us with the necessary gratitude to endure and overcome our challenges on the farm and in our spiritual lives. We read in Philippians 4:13; “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” When we accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour, we can trust that God is with us, guiding our steps and providing the strength that we need in each moment.

Charlotte Stevenson farms with her husband, Jim and son, James, near Kilkeel in County Down. She is a member of Mourne Presbyterian. Having worked at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast for a number of years, in December 2017, Charlotte retired.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna, PCI’s Rural Chaplain at [email protected] or call him on 07938 488 372.