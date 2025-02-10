GrassCheck conference videos now available on AgriSearch Youtube channel

The videos from the GrassCheck 25th Anniversary Conference held at the end of last year are now all available to watch on the AgriSearch YouTube channel.

Presentations include an introduction by AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle.

This was followed by a video featuring GrassCheck farmers highlighting the importance of good grassland management and the value of the GrassCheck programme.

Sinclair Mayne discussed the evolution of GrassCheck from 1999 to 2016. Jason Rankin then spoke about the second phase of GrassCheck which saw farmers being brought on board in 2017.

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle welcoming delegates to the GrassCheck Conference

This talk was followed by a discussion panel which included GrassCheck farmers John Egerton, Brian McCracken and Roger Bell.

After lunch, GrassCheck farmers discussed what they saw as the main challenges for grassland management in another video.

Dr Taro Takahashi (AFBI) then discussed the future of grass growth in Northern Ireland. With 25 years of accumulated data he was able to model grass growth up to 2100.

Dr David Patterson (Grassland Agronomist at AFBI) spoke on sward adaption and farm resilience. He looked at sward adaption options, including re-evaluating grasses, the use of other species such as legumes and herbs, and the integration of woodland.

Farmer panellists at the GrassCheck conference (from left to right) Samantha McCarroll, Brian McCracken, Roger Bell, Grey O’Boyle and John Egerton.

The final speaker was Dr Brendan Horan from Teagasc. Brendan discussed results of clover trials at Teagasc’s Ballyhaise College in County Cavan and the initial results of MultiMilk, which is evaluating low N dairy systems at Moorepark.

The afternoon session concluded with a panel discussion chaired by AgriSearch Vice-Chair Ian McCluggage. This included Gregg O’Boyle, a GrassCheck sheep farmer, Samantha McCarrol, a Beacon dairy farmer, as well as the three afternoon speakers.

Finally, AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle summed up and closed the conference.