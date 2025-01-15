Holstein bulls and females catalogued for Dungannon on Thursday, 23rd January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catalogues are available for the Dungannon Dairy Sale scheduled to take place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, 23rd January at 11.30am.

Generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the event has attracted an entry of 120 fresh calved heifers and cows, two service age bulls, and includes the second part of the Grantvale dispersal sale.

First into the salering will be two fifteen-month-old bulls from Stuart Smith’s Prehen herd at Londonderry. They are bred from the herd’s well-known high PLI and high component Froukje and Saskia cow families. Prehen Fielding (lot 1) has a PLI £577 and is genetically tested as polled, while Prehen Savea PLI £527 (lot 2) is a red carrier.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes entries from leading herds, Agivey, Ards, Bloomhill, Conncorr, Drumard, Drumgoon, Dunbanard, Garaba, Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Relough, Simlahill and Slatabogie.

Also included are special entries of fresh calved heifers and cows from Sam and John McCormick’s herd (30 head), and William and Andrew McCollum’s Ballycairn herd (30 head).

The heifers and cows catalogued are daughters of world-leading AI bulls such as Parfect, Captain, Renegade, Remedy, Vader, Doral-Red, Chief, Lambda, Applaud and Rebels-Red.

Rounding off the monthly sale is a group of 40 fresh calved young cows in full milk, from the ongoing dispersal of the Grantvale herd on behalf of Charles Grant. This is an impressive group, which includes 20 first calvers, with great udders and all sired by Genus ABS bulls.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact Michael or Brian at Taaffe Auctions for further details, tel: 00353 41 9881288.

Online bidding also available via Marteye.ie.