Holstein bulls and females sell at Dungannon on January 19

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue for the Dungannon Farmers’ Mart venue, has attracted an entry of five service-age bulls, 100 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and 15 heifer calves.

The bulls will come under the hammer at the start of the sale. Entries have been received from Inch Genetics and Prehen (4), and include bulls with very high genomic PLI values to £757. Bulls selling are sons of sires such as De-Su Kenmore, De-Su Aladdin, Winstar Mendel-P and Lakemead Jingle (British Friesian).

The milking portion of the catalogue includes 100 fresh calved heifers and young cows from leading herds such as Ards (20), Burnhill (20), Castletru, Crannon, Garaba, Inch, Hilltara (23), Matfield, Modelfarm, Topstall and Relough.

From left: Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, sponsor; Jonny Lyons, vice-chairman, and John Martin, secretary/treasurer Holstein NI. Picture: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

They are bred from top sires such as Denovo Markle, Bundle, Appeal, Amplify, Helix, Luster P, Rubicon, Rapid, Lambeau, Fynn and Knockout.

Rounding off the sale is an entry of 15 heifer calves from George and Jason Booth’s noted Beechview Herd, which averages 10,897kg at 4.26% butterfat and 3.38% protein.

Born between August and November, these calves are daughters of Lambda, Limited P, Capone, Rager Red, Symbol Red, Pepper and Davinci.

Prospective buyers are welcome to attend the sale in person, or can avail of the online bidding forum which is easily accessed by downloading the Livestock Live App, or by logging on to www.livestock-live.com.

Online bidding approval must be granted by Taaffe Auctions in advance of the sale, tel: 00353 41988 1288.

Catalogues are also available on request, and can be viewed online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or via the Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page.

