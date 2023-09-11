Watch more videos on Shots!

Members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) gathered at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, outside Thurles, to call on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to oppose an EU Commission decision to introduce a tightening of rules around the spreading of manure from January.

Laois farmer and IFA Presidential candidate Francie Gorman said the Minister and his Department were forcing farmers to the brink with the new rules, which he claims would force farmers to reduce their herd and acquire land to abide by the proposed increased limits.

“Farmers will not accept anything less than the nitrates decision being reversed and a total review of banding. Both of these moves combined will have a devastating impact on the smaller family farm, especially fresh milk producers,” commented Mr. Gorman.

IFA Members Eugene Lawler from Kildare, Francie Gorman from Laois and Richard O’Brien from Westmeath pictured outside the Fianna Fáil think-in in County Tipperary. Repro free

He continued, “As I informed the Minister at yesterday’s International Sheepdog Trials in Blessington, County Wicklow, the IFA has put forward a credible solution that will help Ireland meet its targets under the nitrates directive and avoid the inevitable loss of jobs and income that the new rules will bring about if introduced in their current form. The situation is being exacerbated by the fact that an early decision on the CAP strategic plan has led to payments not being made on time.”

Mr. Gorman said IFA members will step up their protests unless the Government changes its approach.