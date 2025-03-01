Illegal EU meat trade poses huge disease risk to UK - MP

Reports relating to the seizure of illegal meat at the Port of Larne have been described by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart as deeply concerning.

“I was alarmed to learn that DAERA officials uncovered around 600 kilos of meat in a vehicle arriving from Stranraer on 16th January. The vehicle is initially thought to have travelled from the EU, entering the UK via Dover or another port in the east of England, before arriving in Stranraer to board the ferry to Northern Ireland.

“The offending vehicle and its illegal cargo evaded detection at three port checkpoints before arriving in Larne. This is totally incomprehensible and rings alarm bells at just how weak GB border security and biosecurity measures really are.”

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: "I commend DAERA’s effective controls and vigilance on this occasion, but this incidence rubber-stamps the need for more robust and effective bio-security controls at all UK ports.

“I will be writing to the DEFRA Minister reiterating calls for an urgent review of the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM) at ferry ports. The majority of checks are aimed at commercial shipments, but the need for additional spot checks is becoming increasingly necessary. It is obvious that the current system is inadequate.

“Concerns have already been raised recently in Westminster, with Dover reported to be operating at 20% capacity due to a lack of resources. DEFRA needs to address this issue as a matter of urgency, providing more funding and manpower to enhance its controls and bio-security.”

Ms Lockhart explained: “Last year almost 100 tonnes of illegal meat, destined for human consumption, was seized during 868 separate searches at the port of Dover. In early December more than six tonnes was confiscated at the same port within a 14-hour period. This haul contained pork sourced from areas in Romania which are affected by African Swine Fever.

“Following the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Germany, the government implemented a ban of German products entering the UK. Imports of live animals such as cattle, pigs and sheep are currently prohibited, as are meat and dairy products originating from Germany.”

The MP continued: “The government needs to double-down on the criminal gangs responsible for the illegal smuggling of meat from central and eastern Europe.

“The UK is free of diseases such as African Swine Flu and Foot and Mouth Disease, but these illegal importations are putting our agri-food industry at significant risk. Both diseases are

extremely harrowing and would have severe economic consequences for livestock farmers.

“During this week’s NFU Conference in London, DEFRA secretary Steve Reed, promised farmers that the government would not permit imports of food produced to lower standards than in the UK.

“He also confirmed that the government was planning to seize and crush vehicles owned by smugglers. These plans can’t come soon enough, but the starting point must be increased funding to ensure port authorities can fully implement tougher measures to detect and destroy illicit shipments.

“One area of significant concern, is the fact that only a small proportion of vehicles arriving at Dover are checked on-site. Under the current regime lorry drivers receive text messages urging them to travel 20 miles to undergo inspections at an inland border facility in Sevington. This situation is beyond belief, especially as the majority of EU imports transit via Dover, and many consignments self-declared as low risk are auto-cleared to avoid delays. How can the government rule out illegal activity?”

Ms Lockhart concluded: “The illegal trafficking of livestock and food products is severely undermining GB and Northern Ireland, and shows just how vulnerable our country is.

“Farmers are already anxious about diseases such as Avian Bird Flu, Bluetongue and Schmallenberg, which are largely out of human control. The government needs to take steps urgently to mitigate against the risk of importing diseases such as FMD and African Swine Flu.

“Many will remember the devastation caused by FMD in 2001, and we certainly don’t want to relive the upsetting scenes showing millions of animals culled and burned on huge pyres.

“Those responsible for the illegal imports of meat are also putting human health at risk, as the consignments are not refrigerated and transported in unhygienic vehicles.

“DEFRA tries to maintain that robust controls are in place, but they are not.”