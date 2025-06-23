Judge rules against current A5 road project

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

A judge has ruled against the A5 road project going ahead in its current form, upholding a legal challenge taken by a group of landowners.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the ruling, the judge said the plans breached Northern Ireland climate change targets and there was criticism of "an inadequacy of information".

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has commented on the A5 ruling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a very disappointing day. My first thoughts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones on this road. I want to pay tribute to the families who have lost loved ones and to the 'Enough is Enough' campaign for their dignified approach to this emotive issue.

Diana Armstrong, Ulster Unionist MLA

“We will take time to carefully consider the judgement in full, including any implications for the scheme and the Department’s next steps.

“My priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all road users, and we remain committed to delivering the A5.

“We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders, including those who have raised concerns, to explore a path forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a matter of deep regret that we have received this decision today as we continue to see so many lives lost on this road, deaths that cause so much pain to families and tear our communities apart. It is the most dangerous road in Ireland.

“Building the A5 will save lives, create jobs, and significantly reduce journey times between the north-west and Dublin.

“Despite this setback, we will work to find a way forward that sees the A5 built to save lives.

“Every day of delay risks more avoidable heartbreak, and as Infrastructure Minister I am determined to ensure a new A5 is delivered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Following today’s court ruling against the A5 road project, many questions will be put to the Department of Infrastructure in the coming days and weeks. We urge the DoI to engage immediately and directly with all affected landowners, to provide clear answers on what will happen next and to ensure that any ongoing impacts to farm businesses are appropriately addressed.

“The DoI has caused deep frustration and unnecessary stress for so many farm families. It’s crucial that work begins without delay to return vested land in its original state pre-vesting, fairly compensating affected farmers and landowners for the significant disruption to their businesses and operations.

“The UFU has always understood the need for improved infrastructure and safety, however, farmers and landowners needed to be supported and included in A5 communication from the get go which did not happen. For well over a decade, affected farmers and landowners were left in limbo, with no clear communication from any of the parties involved. They were unable to plan for the future or invest in their farm business because they had zero confidence or awareness of what was happening.

“In today’s ruling, the judge also stated that the DoI’s plans did not comply with climate change targets set by the NI Executive. Prior to the targets becoming legislation in 2022, the UFU was consistently vocal about the deeply flawed and unrealistic targets, yet the majority of MLAs still voted in support of the legislation, going against the independent and expert advice of the Climate Change Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will now continue to support our members and lobby for fair and respectful treatment of landowners which has been missing throughout this process.”

In response Diana Armstrong UUP MLA commented: “Today’s High Court ruling on the A5 Western Transport Corridor is a landmark judgment that will provoke mixed reactions across the length and breadth of Tyrone.

“Locally the Party has long raised concerns about whether the approximately £1.6 billion A5 project could meet the requirements of Northern Ireland’s climate legislation.

“The Department for Infrastructure must now explain why it failed to meet its obligations under this legislation. There are also wider questions for those MLAs who championed both the A5 and the Climate Change Act, seemingly believing that both could proceed without conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recognise the deep frustration this will cause for many communities who have waited years for safer and more modern road infrastructure. But legal obligations cannot be ignored. This judgment must now be a turning point in how we plan, assess, and deliver infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

“I along with my Party, respect today’s judgment and will now analyse its implications in greater detail to determine what happens next. This ruling also raises serious questions about the future of vested land and the ongoing preparatory works already underway. Communities and landowners deserve clarity on what this means for them.”