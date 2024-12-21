Kirkistown man passes £60k mark for Air Ambulance NI
The 34-year-old started his charitable efforts for the much-needed Air Ambulance by selling calendars featuring a huge selection of his high-quality imagery of farming contractors working the land on the Ards Peninsula.
Since then, Stevie produced another one calendar, in memory of Master Harry Steele, and has hosted a tractor ‘dyno day’ at Kirkistown Racing Circuit. All of which have raised amazing amounts.
Towards the end of August of this year, on farming land adjacent to the racing circuit, Stevie organised a ‘tractor pull’ event which saw entrants and spectators travel from across the Emerald Isle as well as from Southern England.
Raising £10,710.86 from this one-day event, Evans surpassed all expectations when it was revealed that he has now broken the £60,000 mark for monies raised for this worthwhile cause that serves the rural community on a daily basis.
"I could never have expected to raise this amount of money in just four years," states Stevie Evans. "What started out as a hobby, and a way to clear the head, has turned into this massive sum of money for the Air Ambulance NI.
“Absolutely none of which would have been possible without the vast support of life-long friends, family, and businesses from across the province who have supported in any way they could along the way."