Lakeland Dairies drops July milk price
A base price of 39.3p/l (at base solids) will be paid in Northern Ireland for milk supplied in July which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 1ppl on the price paid in June.
A base price of 48.25c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for July milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 1 cpl on the price paid in June.
Market prices have declined over the last three to four weeks, driven by a steady increase in global milk supplies and softening demand amid ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions.
Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers with the best milk price possible in line with market conditions.