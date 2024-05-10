Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in April with the base price held as well as the continuation of the 0.8p/l input supports.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 34.5p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in April. The base price has been held from last month and includes the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A 0.8p/l Input Support Payment introduced last month continues to be paid on top of the base price.

The all-in base price for NI suppliers is 35.3p/l for milk supplied in April.

A base price of 41.9/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for April milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI). The price has been held from last month and includes the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A 1c/l Input Support Payment continues to be paid to all ROI suppliers. The all-in base price for suppliers in ROI is 42.9p/l for April.

A spokesperson stated: “While weather conditions have become somewhat more manageable in the last couple of weeks, the spring has been a difficult one for all farmers. We recognise this and have therefore continued the input support for April.

"Global and EU milk supplies remain back on last year but the gap has begun to narrow. With the full year global supply picture looking generally more positive versus last month, buyers remain cautious and the market has been a little more volatile over the past month as a result.