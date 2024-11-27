Lidl Northern Ireland has confirmed pre-Christmas opening dates for two new stores in Greater Belfast as part of its latest £15 million investment into expanding and upgrading its store network across the region.

West Belfast shoppers will return to Lidl’s Stewartstown Road store in West Belfast from 8am on Thursday 5 December, following a temporary closure of the store in August to facilitate works to significantly redevelop the site and expand and refurbish the store, bringing it in line with the retailer’s modern and sustainably focused ‘concept’ design.

Meanwhile, residents of Carryduff will enjoy access to the town’s first Lidl Northern Ireland store – the retailer’s 43rd store in the region – when it opens at 8am on Thursday 12 December at Carryduff Shopping Centre. The opening marks the revitalisation of the formerly derelict site and paves the way for further retail development for the area, with four units and a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop earmarked for future investment.

Award-winning local comedian Paddy Raff and will open and welcome shoppers back to the West Belfast store, while Lord Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Councillor Kurtis Dickson will join Great British Menu chef and Carryduff local Gemma Austin to cut the ribbon on the retailer’s newest store on the outskirts of South Belfast.

Lidl Carryduff

Alongside opening day discounts, supplier demonstrations and family entertainment, the first ten shoppers across the doors of both store openings will receive a gift card to redeem against their in-store shop.

The opening of the two new Greater Belfast stores sees the addition of 65 permanent new jobs, having already supported 220 jobs during the construction and development phase.

With sustainability at its core, the two new Lidl Northern Ireland stores will incorporate LED lighting, heat pumps and PV solar panels reducing carbon emissions and will include an onsite pollinator garden encouraging biodiversity.

Across both stores, shoppers can enjoy a premium shopping experience with a spacious shop floor with wide aisles, long tills, restrooms and baby-changing facilities as well as an in-store bakery and redeveloped parking and landscaping. Following a major transformational project and investment of £2.5 million earlier this year to increase shelf space, shoppers will be able to avail of Lidl Northern Ireland’s expanded product offering across its everyday range, enabling shoppers to ‘Go Full Lidl.’

Lidl NI Stewartstown Road

Ivan Ryan, Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Managing Director said: “As part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s 25 th anniversary celebrations earlier this year, I was pleased to confirm a fresh £150 million investment into expanding and upgrading our store network across the region and it’s great to see two significant projects realised before the end of this milestone year.

“Not only that, but we’re delighted to be able to open both these highly anticipated stores in time for the festive season so local shoppers can avail of our quality products at market leading value this Christmas.

“Having served the Stewartstown community for over two decades, I’m thrilled to open the doors to a modern and spacious new store for our valued customers in the area to enjoy an enhanced shopping experience in-store. I’m also grateful for the support that has been shown to us by the local community and elected representatives.

“It’s also a huge milestone in our property expansion plans to cut the ribbon on our brand-new Carryduff store which takes our store count to 43 in the region. This project has also been warmly welcomed by residents, businesses and stakeholders alike and will be transformative for what was once a major retail offering in the heart of the community - and will be again this Christmas.

“Welcoming an additional 65 employees to our store team this month and creating local employment has been one of the most rewarding parts of this project. I know the teams are excited to welcome both new shoppers and loyal customers to experience the new stores so I would advise shoppers to get down early and avail of our opening day offers.”

The opening of the two stores follows the publication of Lidl Northern Ireland’s latest Supplier and Business Partner Impact Report, which revealed that the retailer procured more than half-a-billion pounds (£530 million) from local suppliers and business partners across Northern Ireland last year.

For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk