Lifetime achievement award for Joan Cunningham

​The award for ‘Lifetime achievement’ was presented to Saintfield woman Joan Cunningham.

​Joan received the award for service to the equestrian industry and her commitment and charity work within her local community.

She is the founder and organiser of the annual Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which is now in its 18th year.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for various charities.

Joan Cunningham pictured with her award

The event normally attracts hundreds to Joan's home town of Saintfield but last year she moved it to Downpatrick to support the traders in that town who had their businesses destroyed by severe flooding.

Joan is also the founder of the Saintfield Horse Show which has been running for 16 years, and had a 22-year involvement with the former Saintfield Agricultural Show.

She has vast experience as a showjumping competitor, judge and organiser.

Joan Cunningham and her team are flat out organising the Saintfield Horse Show Charity Gala Ball which will be held at La Mon House Hotel on Friday 8th November.

Joan Cunningham received the Lifetime Achievement awards from DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Included is compere Adrian Logan

Joan said: “There will also be an auction of some sought after items and the event is to raise funds to bring The I Am Family Children’s Choir which is made up of very underprivileged children from Uganda over to Northern Ireland next year and God willing they will sing and dance at the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.”

Tickets are £75 and can be purchased from Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected] or www.saintfieldhorseshow.com