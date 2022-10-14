Linden Foods Northern Ireland creates World’s Best Grass Fed Steak

The company, part of the agrifood business ABP Food Group also collected a series of five major gold awards for its Waygu, fillet, sirloin and ribeye categories at the event in Dublin’s Mansion House.

The world award-winning steak was a ribeye developed by farmers, marketers, butchers and chefs in Northern Ireland.

It was sourced from the Dexter pedigree, grass fed on a Northern Ireland farm and matured for 30 days before being entered with M&S in the challenge. The panel of expert judges praised the steak as being “very tender and rich.”

Linden Foods staff Keith Williamson, supply chain manager, and Diane Christie, head of innovation and marketing, pictured with some of the company's products that won the World Steak Award.

Linden was the most successful from the island of Ireland at the event and was the first from Northern Ireland to win a ‘world’s best’ title in the challenging competition that attracted entries from 20 countries including Australia, Japan, Poland and the Republic of Ireland.

Linden won the top award for the delicious steak developed exclusively for leading UK retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S). The company also won gold for its Wagyu beef for M&S.

Diane Christie, Linden’s Head of Innovation, says: “We are absolutely delighted with the win. It’s great for the team here to get the recognition they deserve for their relentless work in sourcing beef of the highest quality and coming out ahead competition from across the world. The Dexter and Wagyu cuts were reared in Co. Armagh and Co. Tyrone representing immensely important endorsements too for our local network of Dexter and Wagyu farmers.”

The competition – back again after being paused during the pandemic - put the finest steak cuts from across the world to the test, and gave suppliers the opportunity to showcase product quality, outstanding and rich texture on a global stage.

