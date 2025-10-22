LMC invites teachers to explore science and sustainability at Red Meat Skills workshop

Red meat teacher workshop at St Genevieve's High School, Belfast.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland is inviting GCSE and A-Level Food Science teachers to take part in its upcoming Red Meat Skills Workshop.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to be held at Regent House School, Belfast on Thursday 23 October, this innovative one-day programme has been developed to help educators build confidence, creativity, and subject knowledge when using red meat in the classroom. Blending food science, sustainability, and hands-on cookery, the event offers teachers a practical opportunity to explore new ways of engaging their students while showcasing the quality of Northern Ireland’s beef and lamb.

Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC NI, explained: “Teachers play a vital role in shaping how young people understand food, nutrition and sustainability. This workshop provides the tools and insight they need to demonstrate the value of Northern Ireland’s Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb within a balanced diet and a responsible food system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered in partnership with the British Nutrition Foundation, the workshop consists of an introduction to the importance of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme and its role in supporting sustainable farming across the region. From there, participants will explore the nutritional foundations of red meat, looking in particular at iron and other key nutrients for health, before moving into the kitchen to prepare vibrant Lamb Teriyaki Bao Buns, complete with marinated lamb steaks, Asian slaw, and handmade bao buns. Teachers will also learn to prepare and bake beef and mushroom pastries.

By combining theory with practical skills, the workshop gives teachers a deeper understanding of how red meat can fit into a modern, balanced diet and how it can be taught creatively in the classroom. Attendees will leave with new recipe ideas, classroom-ready resources, and a refreshed enthusiasm for integrating red meat into practical cookery lessons.

For more information or to secure a place, please visit: Red Meat Teacher Workshops | Food4Life