Ornua and the National Dairy Council are pleased to announce the Macnamara family, from Hospital, Co. Limerick - supplying Kerry Agribusiness - as the overall winner of the 2023 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Macnamara family, from Hospital, Co. Limerick

The Macnamaras were announced as winners of the prestigious awards at a special ceremony held in Ballymaloe House in Co. Cork where a total of 14 farming families from seven counties, representing 14 dairy co-operatives, were acknowledged for excellence in dairy farming and milk production.

Following nomination from their respective co-operative, each finalist participated in an intensive judging process examining a broad range of criteria including environmental management, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance, among other core indicators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Macnamaras were recognised among their peers for demonstrating high standards of excellence across the board and accepted the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup for 2023.

Commenting on the awards Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, said: “The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards recognise the exceptionally high standards in dairy farming practice that Irish farming families exhibit every day across the country. My sincere congratulations go to the 2023 overall winner, the Macnamara family, on their success in reaching the pinnacle of this year’s programme. To be recognised by your own co-operative as a nominee is in itself a fantastic achievement, so all of the 14 finalists can be immensely proud of this recognition, and I wish them all continued success.”

Aidan O’Driscoll, Ornua Co-operative Chair, said: “On behalf of Ornua, I would like to congratulate John, Olivia and the Macnamara family on being recognised as the overall winner of The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards for 2023. The dedication that the Macnamaras hold in maintaining world-class standards of dairy farming and milk production is what makes Irish dairy products so revered globally. This dedication is clearly shared by all 14 finalists, who represent the qualities of our unique grass-based family farming system and are role models for our industry and their respective communities. I would like to thank each of the families for their continued commitment to strengthening the high standards of dairy excellence that these awards proudly celebrate.”

Zoë Kavanagh, CEO National Dairy Council, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the Macnamara family from Co Limerick. Their four children, Caoimhe, Conor, Ailbhe and Padraic, all contribute to the running of the farm. This is exactly why Irish dairy is so unique and special, the family farming model that has been practised in Ireland for over 6,000 years and continues to ensure that the Irish dairy is renowned and revered for its high quality at home and abroad. We need to continue to celebrate the sustainability of Ireland’s grass-based production system which sets us apart and creates a highly nutritious and affordable product, which will continue to nourish generations to come!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of seven category awards were also presented to families who recorded outstanding performance in environment management, EBI, farm infrastructure, adoption of technologies, grassland management, protein and butter fat content, and low carbon footprint.

This year’s judging panel included Karina Pierce, Professor of Dairy Production in University College Dublin School of Agriculture and Food Science, Dr Patrick Wall, Professor of Public Health at University College Dublin and Dr David Gleeson of Teagasc.

2023 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards Winner, Category Award Winners and Finalists:

Overall Winner & Farm Infrastructure Award - Macnamara Farm, Co. Limerick - Kerry Agri-Business: MacNamara Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall Runner-up & Environment Award - Bergin Farm, Co. Tipperary - Centenary Thurles: Bergin Farm – NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Grassland Management Award - Brennan Farm, Co. Cavan - Lakeland Dairies: Brennan Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Adoption of Technologies Award - Coleman Farm, Co. Cork - Barryroe: Coleman Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Best Protein & Butterfat Percentage Award - Gordon Farm, Co. Mayo - Aurivo Co-op: Gordon Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lowest Carbon Footprint Award - Lonergan Farm, Co. Tipperary - Tipperary Co-op: Lonergan Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Highest EBI Award - O’Leary Farm, Co. Cork - Dairygold: O’Leary Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Finalists:

Clarke Farm, Co. Tipperary - Arrabawn: Clarke Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Collins Farm, Co. Cork - Lisavaird: Collins Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dower Farm, Co. Waterford - Tirlán: Dower Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Dullea Farm, Co. Cork - Bandon Co-op: Dullea Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Kingston Farm, Co. Cork - Drinagh: Kingston Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Mason Farm, Co. Kerry - Lee Strand: Mason Farm - NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards