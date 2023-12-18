Police investigating a report of an assault at licenced premises at the Rathfriland Road area of Dromara arrested a man.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly before 10:10pm on Friday 15th December, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a bar in the area following three men refused entry to the premises. Two men, one man aged in his 60s and one man aged in his 30s, were treated at hospital for their injuries.

“A 22 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and other related offences. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1909 15/12/23. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/